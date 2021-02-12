 Skip to main content
ZZ Top joins Kid Rock with concerts at Buffalo Chip during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
ZZ Top joins Kid Rock with concerts at Buffalo Chip during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

 ZZ Top will be in concert Aug. 11 at the Buffalo Chip for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

ZZ Top will join Kid Rock on the Buffalo Chip’s concert lineup for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the campground’s 40th anniversary.

The classic rock band will play Aug. 11 on the Wolfman Jack Stage, the campground announced Friday morning. The trio was slated to perform during the 80th rally but cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. REO Speedwagon, Willie Nelson and Family and Lynyrd Skynyrd also cancelled their appearances in 2020.

Daymon Woodruff, son of Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff, said the campground is watching current events closely and will "adjust as we go" to see if the bands from 2020 will make an appearance in 2021.

ZZ Top previously played at the Buffalo Chip in 2014. Woodruff said in the band has played at the campground six times in the past 40 years. Kid Rock headlined in 2013.

The campground announced Kid Rock’s appearance in November 2020.

"We hope to have some announcements to make every month moving forward," Woodruff said regarding other bands and entertainment announcements.

Pre-sale admission for the rally at the Buffalo Chip is available.

Woodruff said the Buffalo Chip intends to take the same precautions that were in place in 2020 to mitigate COVID-19, and "remain committed to responding appropriately as current events unfold."

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

