ZZ Top joins Kid Rock with concerts at Buffalo Chip during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

ZZ Top will join Kid Rock on the Buffalo Chip’s concert lineup for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the campground’s 40th anniversary.

The classic rock band will play Aug. 11 on the Wolfman Jack Stage, the campground announced Friday morning. The trio was slated to perform during the 80th rally but cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. REO Speedwagon, Willie Nelson and Family and Lynyrd Skynyrd also cancelled their appearances in 2020.

Daymon Woodruff, son of Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff, said the campground is watching current events closely and will "adjust as we go" to see if the bands from 2020 will make an appearance in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ZZ Top previously played at the Buffalo Chip in 2014. Woodruff said in the band has played at the campground six times in the past 40 years. Kid Rock headlined in 2013.

The campground announced Kid Rock’s appearance in November 2020.

"We hope to have some announcements to make every month moving forward," Woodruff said regarding other bands and entertainment announcements.