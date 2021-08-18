Lock, Bridgewater looking for separation in Seattle

Asked if that handicapped his quarterback competition by giving him a less-than-ideal barometer, Fangio said, "It could. But I don't make up the preseason schedule."

At any rate, Fangio said he's not just basing his decision on preseason games, so even if it's a bevy of backups they're facing again this weekend, "I think we can judge it very accurately."

"I think the practices against Minnesota are telling. I think practices 1s on 1s against ourselves are very telling. And we can't control what the other teams (do) in these preseason games," Fangio said.

Asked if he already has all the information he needs to make a decision, Fangio said, "Pretty damn close. But we've got more information coming."

While everyone around them seems to be evaluating every single snap, Bridgewater and Lock are focused on the bigger picture.

"Honestly, I really don't even think about a decision being made," Bridgewater insisted. "Like I said after the game, if I'm worrying about so much about a decision being made, then I'm doing a disservice to this team and the 10 other guys that are out there with me."

Lock said he's not stressing out over the decision as he did early on.