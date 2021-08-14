Lock, Bridgewater sharp for Broncos in 33-6 win vs. Vikings

Bridgewater, acquired by new general manager George Paton in an offseason trade with Carolina, was 7 for 9 for 74 yards. Fangio has already promised to flip the order for the next game, but neither of them seems to be sweating the situation.

"There's 10 other guys out there on the field competing to earn a spot on this team. If I make it about me in that moment, I'm hurting the team," said Bridgewater, who again received a rousing cheer from the Vikings fans still fond of him from his time here from 2014-17.

With the late-summer sun streaming through the giant glass front doors, the crowd — much of it in Broncos orange — was just happy to be back at U.S. Bank Stadium after the gates were closed for 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Vikings rested more than 30 players, after two full days of practice against the Broncos at the team's suburban headquarters this week. The only projected starter who played was defensive end Stephen Weatherly, leaving a lot to be desired for the competition level for Lock and Bridgewater.

The Broncos used most of their first-team offense, with running back Melvin Gordon III, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and left guard Dalton Risner the most notable absences, but Fangio kept his starting defense on the sideline.