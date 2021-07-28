Lock, Bridgewater take similar approach to competition

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock took the first snap of training camp Wednesday, which might be the only concession the Denver Broncos make to their incumbent quarterback in his training camp competition with veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

Coach Vic Fangio said Lock got the nod on Day 1 because "he's got more seniority with the Broncos, I guess. It's really no big deal."

Fangio plans to split the snaps about evenly and hopes to give each of his QBs a start in the preseason. The Broncos insist they don't have a date in mind to name their starter, although they'd prefer it doesn't drag on too long.

"Just me personally, I don't think you put a deadline on it," said GM George Paton, who traded for Bridgewater just before the draft. "You'd hope to see some separation as we get into Minnesota with the scrimmages (in mid-August) and we play some games.

"I know it's tricky and they both need the reps. I wouldn't put a timeframe on it. I think it needs to just happen organically, and again, that's up to Vic and his coaches."

Fangio said, "We're like everybody else. We want it to define itself quickly — sooner rather than later — but we're going to let the process play itself out."