Lock misses practice, Rypien might start

Fangio said Wednesday that Lock had "made good progress" in the 48 hours since and "we'll see how much he continues to make throughout the week."

The Broncos, who have been hit hard by injuries and COVID-19 this season, are taking Lock's latest injury in stride.

"It's no different on my part," wide receiver Tim Patrick said. "I had good games with both of them. It's just my job as a receiver is to make the quarterback look good. That's how I look at it, so whoever's out there, if the ball comes my way, my job is to make a play on it."

Patrick caught six passes from Rypien for a career-high 113 yards against the Jets, then had 101 yards on four receptions in Denver's next game, at New England, when Lock returned from a strained right shoulder.

Patrick was ejected in the fourth quarter Sunday for throwing a punch at Johnathan Abram, the Raiders' talkative safety.

Asked Wednesday about the skirmish, Patrick said, "You've seen the video. You know the type of guy he is. It just didn't play out in my favor. That's it."

Lock has thrown 10 interceptions in four games since his return and seems to have regressed from last year, when he won four of his five starts with former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.