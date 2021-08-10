Lock to start Broncos preseason opener at Minnesota

Before flying out to Minneapolis, Fangio said several members from each team will meet before the first workout Wednesday to talk about what they want to get out of the joint practices, which oftentimes produce hot tempers.

"Instead of having 90 teammates here, there's 180 teammates, OK? We're all teammates for those two practices," Fangio said. "We're just working against each other.

"It's tremendous work if everybody has the right attitude and the right mindset, and we do. I'm happy to do it with Mike Zimmer, I know he'll run a good operation up there," Fangio added. "You always have to be careful who you pick, the teams, to work against and I think Minnesota is a great team to work against."

Also Tuesday, the Broncos named their season-long diversity coaching fellowship after Marlin Briscoe to honor his groundbreaking contributions to the franchise and modern pro football.

In 1968, Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

"I think it's great," Fangio said. "Marlin was here in '68. I was only 10 at the time — I should have said 2 — so I don't remember a lot with my eyes, I've seen some of the tapes and he was quick and fast and elusive, looked like a guy that could still play today even though the game has changed so much."