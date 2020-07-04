Lockhart blazes to Black Hills Roundup win

The final day of the annual Black Hill Roundup, the reigning PRCA mid-sized rodeo of the year opened with a parade through the streets of Belle Fourche on Saturday morning before wrapping up the 101st edition with the proverbial Fourth of July final performance at the Roundup Rodeo grounds.
Leave it to a South Dakota lady barrel racing legend, Lisa Lockhart, a 13-time NFR qualifier, to bring the bang to the Fourth of July finale as the Oelrichs lady spun through the barrels in 16.94-seconds, the only sub-17-second cloverleaf run of the rodeo to claim the Black Hills Roundup gold buckle.
“It’s nice when the run feels good and fluid and everything goes as planned,” Lockhart said of her run aboard Rosa, a 10-year-old mare. “She likes the larger arenas, so it definitely suits her. There is sometimes a method to the madness as to why we choose a horse at which place and trying to fit the horse to the best of it’s ability.”
Because of the huge field of barrel racers entered, the win paid out over $6,000 dollars, a nice chunk of change for Lockhart who came into the event 18th in WPRA pro rodeo standings.
“It is a huge deal and payday for me,” Lockhart said of her first-ever win at the Black Hills Roundup. “It’s always a great rodeo and I’ve not really had a lot of luck there before. So, it was fun to be in the final performance and it was fun to finally put it all together.”
The rough stock events provided highlight reel performances as well with winning event winning rides coming in bareback and bull riding.
Kaycee Feild, a four-time world champion, powered Powder River’s Two Buck Chuck to a rodeo winning 90.5-point ride. The quality effort aboard Powder River’s talented painted horse vaulted Feild, currently second in world standings past current world leader Tim O’Connell's 88-point ride earlier in the rodeo.
And in bull riding, the top three rides of the rodeo came on back-to-back-toback trips out of the chute on Saturday. Garrett Smith (Rexburg, Idaho) a three-time NFR qualifier posted the top time, an 89.5 effort aboard Powder River’s Bear Claw. Coy Pollmeier (Fort Scott, Kansas) followed with an 87-point trip, and Denton Fugate (Niangua, Mo.) earned the third-place check with an 85.5 ride.
Though Riggin Smith’s 88.5 saddle bronc ride on Friday night proved unreachable on Saturday, Wyoming’s Tyler Corrington lifted and charged Burch Rodeo’s Loose Cinches to an 87-point effort to grab the third spot in the overall standings.
“I’ve seen the horse before. I won some money one time and he bucked me off one time so I knew I had a good chance,” Corrington explained during a Cowboy Channel interview “He just takes her head and kind of has a move out of there and then stacks up in one spot and kind of makes a guy really feel good about himself.”
Seven South Dakota bronc riders were out as well, though were unable to make a mark on the leaderboard. Lane Schuelke (Newell), currently 22nd in world standings posted the best mark (83-points) of the local contingent.
With the exception of Lockhart’s gold buckle, the timed event leaders coming into the day retained their spots atop the leaderboard. Ty Waguespack captured the steer wrestling crown with a 3.4-second run, Cooper Martin the tie-down (7.7-seconds), Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll the team roping (4.5 seconds) while Katie Mundorf and Kayelen Helton shared the top prize in breakaway (2.00-seconds).
Black Hills Roundup 2020 Final Results
Bareback riding: 1. Kaycee Field, 90.5 points on Powder River’s Two Buck Chuck; 2. (tie) Tim O'Connell, on Powder River Rodeo's Bob Cat, and Orin Larsen, on Powder River Rodeo's Cactus Juice, 88 points each; 4. Clayton Biglow, 87.5; 5. (tie) Nate McFadden and Cauy Pool, 85 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.4 seconds; 2. Joe Nelson, 3.6; 3. Riley Reiss, 3.8; 4. Blake Knowles, 3.9; 5. (tie) Jacob Edler, Wyatt Jurney and Jesse Brown, 4.0 each.
Team roping: 1. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.5 seconds; 2. (tie) Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch and Lane Ivy/Dillon Wingereid, 4.9 each; 4. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 5.0; 5. Tie, Clay Tryan/Jake Long & Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.1.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Riggin Smith, 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Miss Valley; 2. Dusty Hausauer, 87.5; 3. Tyler Corrington, 87; 4. Ryder Wright, 86.5; 5. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Jacobs Crawley, 85.5 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cooper Martin, 7.7 seconds; 2. Clint Robinson, 7.9; 3. Tuf Cooper, 8.0; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 8.2; 5. (tie) Chase Lako and Westyn Hughes, 8.5 each. Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 16.94; 2. Dona Rule, 17.02 seconds; 3. Ari-Anna Flynn, 17.15; 4. Michelle Darling, 17.24; 5. Stevi Hillman, 17.25; 6. Ashley Day.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Katie Mundorf and Kayelen Helton, 2.00 seconds each; 3. (tie) Amanda Coleman, JJ Hampton, Cora Borman and Cassie Bahe, 2.10 each.
Bull riding: 1. Garrett Smith, 89.5 points on Powder Rivers Bear Claw; 2. Coy Pollmeier, 87; 3. Denton Fugate, 85.5; 4. Trey Kimzey, 85; 5. Foster McCraw, 84.5; 6. Matt Palmer, 83.
Steer roping: Average: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 32.3 seconds on three head; 2. Cody Lee, 33.7; 3. Scott Snedecor, 34.5; 4. Billy Good, 35.2; 5. Will Gasperson, 37.2; 6. Darin Suit, 38.7.
