Lockhart blazes to Black Hills Roundup win

The final day of the annual Black Hill Roundup, the reigning PRCA mid-sized rodeo of the year opened with a parade through the streets of Belle Fourche on Saturday morning before wrapping up the 101st edition with the proverbial Fourth of July final performance at the Roundup Rodeo grounds.

Leave it to a South Dakota lady barrel racing legend, Lisa Lockhart, a 13-time NFR qualifier, to bring the bang to the Fourth of July finale as the Oelrichs lady spun through the barrels in 16.94-seconds, the only sub-17-second cloverleaf run of the rodeo to claim the Black Hills Roundup gold buckle.

“It’s nice when the run feels good and fluid and everything goes as planned,” Lockhart said of her run aboard Rosa, a 10-year-old mare. “She likes the larger arenas, so it definitely suits her. There is sometimes a method to the madness as to why we choose a horse at which place and trying to fit the horse to the best of it’s ability.”

Because of the huge field of barrel racers entered, the win paid out over $6,000 dollars, a nice chunk of change for Lockhart who came into the event 18th in WPRA pro rodeo standings.