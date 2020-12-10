Lockhart sets NFR record with fourth-place finish

No cowgirl in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association has earned more money barrel racing than Lisa Lockhart in the National Finals Rodeo.

The Oelrichs resident placed fourth Thursday night in the barrel racing's eighth round of the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, cashing in $11,000 for her efforts.

Her official NFR money winnings, however, have not been made available at press time.

Lockhart finished in a time of 17.15, behind Hailey Kinsel in 16.56, which set a WPRA record on a standard pattern, Emily Miller-Beisel at 16.75 and Jill Wilson in 17.10.

Lockhart has placed in the money in five of the eight rounds and has earned $66,424 in the event. For the season, she has won $119,866, standing in fifth place in the world standings.

Buffalo's Jessica Routier finished fifth in the barrel racing in 17.22 and pocketed $6,769 for her effort. She is current third in average at 139.76

Also represented South Dakota Thursday night, Levi Lord of Sturgis and Nelson Wyatt finished tied for third in team roping in 4.6 seconds, earning $13,327. They are currently standing second in average at 41.1 on seven head,