Lockhart wins third round barrel racing at NFR

Leave it to Lisa Lockhart to pick up the slack for what has been a slow start for the South Dakota contingent at this year’s National Finals Rodeo in Arlington Texas.

The Oelrichs cowgirl, a 14-time consecutive NFR qualifier and two-time NFR average winner, and her trusty 10-year-old, buckskin mare, Rosa, sped through the cloverleaf in 17.09-seconds to win the third round on Saturday night.

“Rosa likes big arenas and you know that third barrel has been getting a few horses, though I don’t think anybody other than me has tipped a barrel, but it definitely got us the first night. I know what she’s capable of and how she loves the big arenas,” said Lockhart, who with the $26,231 payout is approaching nearly $2.75 million in career earnings during her illustrious rodeo career.

The winning run followed a fifth-place cash (17.34) in Friday night’s second round. And, but for a gently nudged, tipped barrel in the first round which added five seconds to her would likely have been Lockhart’s second win of this year’s NFR.

“It was extremely disappointing, but what can you do. You just have to bounce back and have a short memory in this sport or it will haunt you and eat you up,” Lockhart said. “You just have to know that the sun is going to shine the next day and try again and here we are.”