Lockhart wins third round barrel racing at NFR

Leave it to Lisa Lockhart to pick up the slack for what has been a slow start for the South Dakota contingent at this year’s National Finals Rodeo in Arlington Texas.
The Oelrichs cowgirl, a 14-time consecutive NFR qualifier and two-time NFR average winner, and her trusty 10-year-old, buckskin mare, Rosa, sped through the cloverleaf in 17.09-seconds to win the third round on Saturday night.
“Rosa likes big arenas and you know that third barrel has been getting a few horses, though I don’t think anybody other than me has tipped a barrel, but it definitely got us the first night. I know what she’s capable of and how she loves the big arenas,” said Lockhart, who with the $26,231 payout is approaching nearly $2.75 million in career earnings during her illustrious rodeo career.
The winning run followed a fifth-place cash (17.34) in Friday night’s second round. And, but for a gently nudged, tipped barrel in the first round which added five seconds to her would likely have been Lockhart’s second win of this year’s NFR.
“It was extremely disappointing, but what can you do. You just have to bounce back and have a short memory in this sport or it will haunt you and eat you up,” Lockhart said. “You just have to know that the sun is going to shine the next day and try again and here we are.”
Fellow South Dakotan, Buffalo’s Jessica Routier, turned in a 17.43-second run in her spin through the barrels and failed record a top-six placement — and a payout — for the third consecutive night.
The exciting dual for the 2020 gold buckle in bareback took it up a notch on Saturday night as four-time world champion, Kaycee Feild, second in world standings coming into the night converted a rough, joint-jolting trip into 91.5-points aboard Calgary Stampede’s Killer Bee. The third-round win moved Feild to within a couple thousand dollars of event leader and three-time world champion Tim O’Connell.
The travails of Aussie Jamie Howlett, who now calls Rapid City home, continued as the 30-year-old bareback rider making his first NFR appearance failed to cover the required eight seconds.
A pen of eliminator quality broncs matched up with the saddle bronc contestants, and the consequences were evident. Four bronc were unable to cover and two others failed to mark their broncs out of the chute. The rank horses out did produce a big-time score, however, as Allen Boore (Axtell, Idaho) spurred his horse to a 90.5-point ride.
Faith's Shorty Garrett garnered his first payout of the 2020 NFR, lifting and charging Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Robin Hood to tack up an 84.5-point ride, and a share of fifth-place money. Garrett is one of seven of the 15 bronc riders who have covered in all three rounds.
In a blazingly quick steer wrestling round — eight sub four-second runs — Will Lummus (Byhalia, Miss.) tipped his steer in 3.5-seconds to win the round. Ft. Pierre's Jace Melvin wasn’t among the quick runs as in attempt to match the quick times posted, broke the barrier and recorded a 16.7-second run.
Sturgis native Levi Lord and partner Nelson Wyatt had a bad luck run as Wyatt’s heading attempt failed to settle on the initial toss and when properly seated, 10.5-seconds had elapsed before Lord heel was able to stop the clock.
Lord has moved up in world standings from 13th to 9th and currently sits third in the all important average through three rounds.
The No.1 team in the world standings, Dustin Egusquiza (Marianna, Fla.) and Travis Graves (Jay, Okla.), won their second consecutive round with a 4.2-second run.
Other winners on Saturday night were Cory Solomon (Prairie View, Texas) in tie down roping at 7.0 seconds and bull rider Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colo.), with an 89.
