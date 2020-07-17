Lockharts live the life of a rodeo family

For the Grady and Lisa Lockhart family of Oelrichs, last weekend’s Wall PRCA Celebration rodeo was simply part of a typical family weekend come the busy summer rodeo season. And a very unique one as well.
The business as usual portion involved 13-time NFR barrel racing qualifier Lisa, daughter Alyssa, a recent graduate and rodeo team member at Black Hills State, son Thane, a member of the Weatherford (Texas) college rodeo team, traveling between rodeos in South Dakota and neighboring states.
They weren’t alone.
“Our youngest (Cade) is rodeoing now so we’ve been gone on the weekends going to high school and 4-H rodeos, too,” said Grady, a former Badlands Circuit tie-down champion who serves primarily as the behind the scenes in the family’s rodeo activities “Yep, in the summer, we’ve got rigs going in every direction.”
As for the unusual occurrence in the Lockhart weekend, Lisa (barrel racing), Alyssa (breakaway roping) and Thane (tie down roping) all earned paychecks at the Wall rodeo with each placing third in their event.
Unfortunately, the trio were unable to watch the others perform as each was up in separate performances and were otherwise traveling to other rodeo venues.
“We try to travel together when we can, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way,” Alyssa said. “Actually, Thane was at home when Mom and I were up since we had come from Wolf Point (Montana), a kind of a race since we hadn’t left Wolf Point until that morning. And then Thane was up the next day, and I think Mom was on her way to Utah and Thane on to Lemmon after that.”
By the time the Wall rodeo concluded on Saturday night, the Lockhart’s were packed up and down the road dwelling on thoughts of elsewhere.
“We didn’t find out we’d won anything until after it was over,” Alyssa said. “We were all pretty busy and hadn’t paid any attention to what other people had done. My Dad checked after the rodeo was over and let us know that we had placed.”
The triple placement by a single family in three separate events is rare indeed.
“I wasn’t up the same time as them and none of us were sure we were going to win or anything since we were up early in the rodeo,” Thane said. “But coming from a rodeo family, it is a pretty cool deal to do something that doesn’t happen very often.”
For Lisa, who has performed at the National Finals Rodeo, won the American (largest one day payout in rodeo), and won gold buckles at venues all over the country, competing and placing with Alyssa and Thane had a special flavor to it.
“We’ve competed together at Kadoka, Belle Fourche, a lot of rodeos in our area, though we have never all won money together, so that put a little different twist on it,” she said. “We are all so invested in each other and pulling for each other, so it was pretty cool for all of us to have a little bit of success. And it was nice to have PRCA rodeo return to Wall and be a part of it. We are very fortunate and very grateful in South Dakota this summer to have rodeos close to home.”
Though Grady didn’t earn a placement with his wife and children, he garnered the biggest prize of all, heartfelt praise from a very appreciate wife.
“Grady does it all,” Lisa said. “He’s always given us advice since there is a lot involved in making it happen. He’s always worked with the kids especially on the roping side. And besides, he’s a horse-shoer, he’s a dad, he runs the chute gate for the kids roping, he’s everything. He’s the glue that holds the family together without a doubt.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!