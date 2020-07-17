Lockharts live the life of a rodeo family

By the time the Wall rodeo concluded on Saturday night, the Lockhart’s were packed up and down the road dwelling on thoughts of elsewhere.

“We didn’t find out we’d won anything until after it was over,” Alyssa said. “We were all pretty busy and hadn’t paid any attention to what other people had done. My Dad checked after the rodeo was over and let us know that we had placed.”

The triple placement by a single family in three separate events is rare indeed.

“I wasn’t up the same time as them and none of us were sure we were going to win or anything since we were up early in the rodeo,” Thane said. “But coming from a rodeo family, it is a pretty cool deal to do something that doesn’t happen very often.”

For Lisa, who has performed at the National Finals Rodeo, won the American (largest one day payout in rodeo), and won gold buckles at venues all over the country, competing and placing with Alyssa and Thane had a special flavor to it.