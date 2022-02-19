Logan Graf, Stevens wrestlers continues reign atop Region 4A

BOX ELDER — Wrestlers, coaches and spectators packed into the gym at Douglas High School for a day full of wrestling on Saturday for the Region 4A Tournament.

When the dust settled eight hours later, Rapid City Stevens once again hoisted the plaque as region champions. The Raiders finished the tournament atop the team standings with 269.5 points, while Sturgis finished second with 248 points.

The top four finishers from each weight class qualified for the Class A state tournament next Saturday in Sioux Falls. Stevens qualified a wrestler in 13 of 14 weight classes and boasted six individual region champions in Corbin Zent (106), Jack Schoenhard (120), Logan Graf (126), Riley Benson (160), Tanner VanScoy (182) and Colton Lauen (285).

“We had a pretty good day. We would’ve liked to have them all but just didn’t get it done in one weight class,” head coach Travis King said. “Going forward I think we finished where we expected, and it’s good to finish on top and set our kids up better for the state meet next week.”

Graf, perhaps the most technically sound athlete on the mat Saturday, pinned Sturgis’ Kaden Olson at 5:06 in the third period. The senior hopes to claim his third state championship next week.

“He started to get tired,” Graf said. “I took him down that last time and he put his head on the mat and that’s when I knew I broke him.”

Sturgis hoped to pull an upset at the region tournament but fell just short. Head coach Mike Abell, however, left the mat proud of the way his team competed and that the Scoopers qualified somebody in each class.

“We qualified 14, and that’s a tough task in anything,” Abell said. “That was the biggest goal for us. We weren’t as intense as I would’ve liked us to be, but we stuck around in the team race but it wasn’t our best day.”

Kelton Olson (132), Reese Jacobs (170), Aiden Werlinger (195) and Zak Juelfs (220) finished the day as region champions for Sturgis. Olsen defeated Stevens' Caleb Richter in an 11-4 decision to improve to 41-1 on the season.

“It felt pretty nice and I thought I wrestled well my entire match,” Olsen said.

Spearfish finished third and boasted a pair of champs in Oakley Blakeman (145) and Clayton Donovan (152). Donavan cruised to a 9-2 win in a decision over Stevens’ Corter Doney.

“It feels good because I asserted dominance on him,” Donovan said. “But this week doesn’t matter, it’s all about next week and we can’t let it slip away now. We have to get back in the room and get to work.”

Central’s Riley Schmidt won the 113-pound weight class when he pinned Sturgis’ Teagan Zebroski at 1:55 in the first period. The Cobblers’ finished fourth as a team.

“I was holding on for dear life, I had a little bit of a grip, then I got my legs around him and knew I could stick him,” Schmidt said. “I saw time running out so I did what had to be done.”

Belle Fourche finished the day sixth behind Douglas. The Broncs boasted the 138-pound champ in Thomas McCoy and also turned heads with some unexpected qualifiers, including Logan Tyndall at 106 pounds.

“We had a great meet, and actually penciled in four but are taking seven,” head coach Bill Abell said. “For Logan Tyndall to qualify in his first year is really impressive.”

Pine Ridge, Lakota Tech and Little Wound rounded out the team standings at seventh, eighth and ninth overall.

Team now turn their focus towards the state tournament at the Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Stevens hopes to reclaim its spot at the pinnacle of Class A wrestling and win its first team championship since 2018.

“We have to do things we aren’t expected to do,” King said. “There are some really good teams out there, and Brandon Valley qualified their whole team on Friday. They are tough so we really need to be on the top of our game next week.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

