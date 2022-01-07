Logan Nelson, after first career AHL appearance, returns to Rush with Baylis, Coatta, Wichers

Four days after a core of Rapid City Rush skaters were called up to AHL affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners, the group has returned to the Black Hills.

Forwards Logan Nelson, Stephen Baylis and Max Coatta and defenseman Quinn Wichers have been returned from the Roadrunners in time for the Rush's weekend series against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Nelson returns to Rapid City where he leads the league in both points and assists, having put up 10 goals and 25 assists over 29 games played. He appeared in two games for Tucson and recorded five shots on goal. It was his first career appearance in the AHL.

Baylis is the Rush’s leading goal-scorer with 14 and is second on the team with 27 points over 30 games played. He also skated in two games during his stint with the Roadrunners and did not register any points. Baylis has set new career-highs in goals, assists and points during the 2021-22 season.

Coatta did not appear in any games with Tucson after being called up on Monday. In 30 games for Rapid City this season, Coatta is second on the team with 12 goals along with ten assists.

Wichers has played in five games for Tucson over two separate stints, In 20 games for the Rush, the first-year defenseman has two goals and an assist.

Rapid City kicks off a three-game series against the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:05 p.m. Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0