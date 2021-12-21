Logan Nelson returns to Rush from Tucson

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday afternoon that center Logan Nelson has been returned from his loan to AHL affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners.
Nelson was called up by Tucson on Saturday and did not appear in a game during his time with the Roadrunners. Over 25 games played for Rapid City, he has tallied 31 points on nine goals and 22 assists. He is the league leader in assists and is second in the ECHL in points.
Rapid City will return to action Dec. 27 for the first of four games next week against the Utah Grizzlies.