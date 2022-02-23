Logan Tyndall, born without a fibula, reaches state wrestling tournament

At the Region 4A Wrestling Tournament, four wrestlers from each weight class earned the right to extend their season and compete at the state wrestling tournament this weekend in Sioux Falls.

Belle Fourche head wrestling coach Bill Abell penciled in four of his wrestlers to qualify, but seven made the cut. One of these wrestlers, Logan Tyndall, earned the right to compete for a state title in his first full season on the team.

It was another accomplishment for the Broncs sophomore, who continues to defy the odds.

Before he turned 1 year old, Logan was dealt what many would view as a major setback. The Broncs wrestler was born without a fibula and at 11 months old, his parents, Mike and Michelle Tyndall, learned that Logan needed his ankle amputated to be fit for a prosthetic.

Logan placed fourth at the meet to qualify for his first state tournament as a sophomore in the 106-pound weight class.

“It feels great, because I wasn’t expecting this season to go like this,” Logan said. “For basically my first year, I have done pretty good for myself and I’m ecstatic about it.”

Both of Logan’s parents beamed with pride as they described the joy they felt watching their son wrestle this past weekend. Mike said Logan’s work ethic and determination to overcome challenges make him a success in whatever he sets his mind to.

“I’m super proud of him and I’ve always been proud of him,” he said. “He is a good kid all the way around and a good student. I’m just so happy he got to do this. He works hard and doesn’t let anything hold him back.”

His mother made sure to credit coach Abell and Logan’s teammates for always lending support and encouragement.

“We’ve been lucky with his coaches and teammates,” she said. “He has really learned so much, especially with wrestling this year, because he hasn’t done it before. We are thankful for his coaches and his teammates.”

Logan won his opening match 11-0 in a major decision over Douglas’ Paiden Sandal. In the quarterfinals he fell to eventual champion Corbin Zent of Stevens, which meant the path to state required a trip through the consolation bracket.

The sophomore fought hard in his next match against Spearfish’s Hugh Roles and won 9-3 to advance to the third-place match and earn the right to wrestle at state. Logan's day ended when Rapid City Central's Ryan Tschetter pinned him at 3:41, but by then expectations had already been exceeded, finishing fourth.

“It’s really his first full year wrestling and for him to qualify is impressive,” Abell said. “The kid is a goer and you can’t get a better kid, I’m so proud of him for that.”

Logan plays football for the Broncs and pole vaults for their track and field team. Last season an injury to a teammate elevated Logan to the starting fullback position on the gridiron, and he narrowly missed qualifying for the state track and field meet.

His teammate, Thomas McCoy, who won the region title at 138 pounds on Saturday, trained with Logan leading up to the region tournament and hoped to see him make a splash.

After his final match, McCoy shared his excitement watching Logan qualify for state despite minimal experience on the mat.

“It’s 100% impressive,” the junior said. “It’s really awesome to watch him wrestle.”

While an outsider may think Logan’s disability is a disadvantage and requires special attention in a crowded wrestling room, he learns the same way as everyone else on the Belle Fourche team, and the support from the other Broncs set Logan up for a successful season.

“All of my coaches and teammates have been super supportive and helpful,” he said. “They’ve helped me learn this style of wrestling and become successful with it.”

Tyndall returns to the mat at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. The sophomore opens the Class A State Wrestling Tournament against Brandon Valley’s Trevon Oehme.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

