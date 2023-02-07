After passing unanimously out of Legal and Finance, the push for Rapid City's new logo was killed — almost immediately — by the full Council on Monday.

Several council members pulled items from the consent calendar, which is usually voted on as a batch. Ward 2 representative Bill Evans requested the city logo item be pulled for discussion and then made the motion to table it as soon as it was read. There's no discussion on tabled items.

Mayor Steve Allender called for a vote, with all council members voting to table, save for Ward 2 Council member Ritchie Nordstrom.

In a written statement to the Journal following the vote, Allender said, "In the end, the decision was delegated to the City Council and tonight, the Council spoke loud and clear that there is no appetite at the present time to develop a brand for Rapid City with a new logo, mission and values statement, regardless of how enthused and involved the employees were. This is very disappointing."

Allender wrote in a letter to Council dated December 29, 2022, that he didn't believe it was required to have the Council's approval on a new city logo, but called it a "good idea" to do so because of his "impending exit" from office.

The idea for a new city logo began with then-city culture strategist Leah Braun, now the assistant director of human resources, in January 2021. Braun noticed a disconnect between the city's mission, vision and values, and by August of 2021, city leaders were working on unifying those statements. In June 2022, those statements were complete, and it was time to tie it all together with a new logo.

Robert Sharp and Associates were contracted in August 2022 to design and develop logo options, with input and votes from hundreds of city employees settling on the final design with the tagline "Live, Work, Grow" in December 2022. The new logo was brought before the city's Legal and Finance committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, where it passed with a unanimous recommendation to approve to the full Council. Council member Evans was in the audience at that committee meeting, and approached the media table, pointing at the city logo and expressing his dislike. Evans called the design "juvenile," shrugging, before reclaiming his seat in the audience.

During that committee meeting, Council member Laura Armstrong of Ward 5 mentioned that she had talked with Mayor Allender about the cost of the design and development process, saying it was about $4,000. Braun told media in an interview the day prior that stickers for city vehicles would likely run around $1,000, with any clothing or furniture items expected to come out of departmental budgets either this year or next.

Rapid City currently does not have a logo, but does have a seal with an image of Mount Rushmore. In that Dec, 29 letter to Council, Allender noted that the seal is "indistinguishable from other city seals and other government-looking stamps," and that it "does not convey our personality, mission, values or anything else."