Long-distance goal scored late leads Stevens to 3-3 draw with Central

“Last game we just came out soft. (Stevens) came in with high pressure and they got in our heads, and the girls got snippy on each other and they just broke down. Tonight, just the opposite,” Central head coach Mark Morgan said. “They played well the entire game, a couple of minutes of letup when we got a little tired, but tonight they had very positive attitudes, just solid teamwork and we got back to our game, which is moving the ball.”

The contest remained scoreless through the first 34 minutes — where neither squad put a shot on goal through the midpoint of the first half — until Makaen Degeest scored the match’s first goal off a second-effort corner kick to put the Cobblers (6-1-3) on the board.

The Raiders (8-1-1) responded a minute later with a goal of their own from defender Taylor Witt on a corner kick, before Keyera Harmon fired in a right-to-left goal from outside the box a minute after that to make it 2-1 Central.

Stevens’ Abbie Noga leveled the match before halftime on a goal, assisted by Leah Arnold, in the 39th minute.