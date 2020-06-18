Longtime amateur radio operator signs off

Rohrer, who jokes that he always wanted to move south, has lived in South Dakota since 1956 when he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base during the Korean War. After four years in the Air Force, Rohrer spent his 30-year professional career as a banker. Banking gave him skills that aided his radio hobby.

Rohrer upgraded to become a general class license holder, and then held an advanced license for many years, he said. One of his friends talked him to taking the test to earn an extra class license, which is highest level of license of amateur radio operators.

“It’s a lot of theory and algebra and trigonometry … because you had to calculate out antennas and circuits and design circuits,” Rohrer said. “I guess during my professional career I did a lot of math because it came easy and then I finally got the extra class license.”

Rohrer still has his Extra class license, which he first earned 35 years ago, and his call sign remains active. He retired from banking 30 years ago, and Rohrer recalled many opportunities and adventures radio has brought him in his retirement years.