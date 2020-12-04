Lord earns a 3rd place in team roping

The opening two performance of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, haven’t been the best of nights for the seven South Dakota qualifiers who have fallen victim to a mix of average runs, tough breaks and a few solid efforts that simply fell short of pay-window caliber.
Nonetheless, a solid team roping run by Sturgis heeler Levi Lord and heading partner Nelson Wyatt (Clanton, Ala.) on Friday night, a quick 4.5-second effort — a run that would have won the opening night round — was good enough to earn a hefty third place ($15,654)
“We did have a nice run tonight. Had a good calf to work with and we were able to go out and take care of business,” said Lord, who with Wyatt are making their first NFR appearance. “Last night we just wanted to go out and get one roped, and tonight I think we were a little more comfortable and ready to get one quick.”
The solid effort vaulted the 25-year-old Sturgis man from 13th to seventh in the heeling world title standings. And perhaps more importantly in terms of the long-term implications, moved Lord into second in the average (11.2 on two head) as the large payouts in the average through 10 rounds will likely determine the gold buckle winner.
“It’s pretty early to be putting too much stock in that, but it’s definitely nice to get off to a good start and have two times on the board,” Lord said. “We just need to go out and stay consistent.”
Jace Melvin (Ft. Pierre) produced the only other money earning effort by the South Dakota contingent through the first two performances, posting a 4.1-second steer wrestling run and a sixth-place paycheck on Thursday.
“It was okay for my first run in the NFR. Could have been better, but it was nice to finally get through all the preliminary stuff and get to run my first steer,” Melvin said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I thought the arena worked great for everybody, and my hazer, Jule Hazen, did a great job setting him up for me.”
For the second night in a row, the rough stock end of the arena proved a tough go for area cowboys. Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte) and Cole Elshere (Faith) failed to cash in either performance.
Garrett did overcome a possible rodeo ending injury as he was fouled and banged up coming out of the chute. Fortunately, the damage was minimal and the 28-year-old cowboy was back out on Friday posting an 81-point ride.
Despite the early setbacks, Garrett remained optimistic that his first NFR would had better rides ahead.
“My leg is good. They took good care of it last night,” Garrett said. “Put an electric shock treatment on it and that took the swelling down, so I’m good to go.”
The bucking horses haven’t treated bareback rider Jamie Howlett well either. Though covering both of his mounts, neither Friday’s 75.5-point ride nor the 80 point effort on Thursday night merited a paycheck.
Barrel racers Lisa Lockhart (Oelrichs) and Jessica Routier (Buffalo) have been shut out in the first two rounds as well, although Lockhart had the tough luck ride of the night in Thursday’s opening round. Enroute to the fastest run of the night, a gently nudged third barrel toppled, relegating Lockhart and Rosa, her traveling partner to the back of the pack.
Fortunately for Lockhart and the other South Dakota competitors, the 2020 National Finals Rodeo has just begun and eight more big paydays remain until the chutes close a week from Saturday.
