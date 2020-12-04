Lord earns a 3rd place in team roping

The opening two performance of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, haven’t been the best of nights for the seven South Dakota qualifiers who have fallen victim to a mix of average runs, tough breaks and a few solid efforts that simply fell short of pay-window caliber.

Nonetheless, a solid team roping run by Sturgis heeler Levi Lord and heading partner Nelson Wyatt (Clanton, Ala.) on Friday night, a quick 4.5-second effort — a run that would have won the opening night round — was good enough to earn a hefty third place ($15,654)

“We did have a nice run tonight. Had a good calf to work with and we were able to go out and take care of business,” said Lord, who with Wyatt are making their first NFR appearance. “Last night we just wanted to go out and get one roped, and tonight I think we were a little more comfortable and ready to get one quick.”

The solid effort vaulted the 25-year-old Sturgis man from 13th to seventh in the heeling world title standings. And perhaps more importantly in terms of the long-term implications, moved Lord into second in the average (11.2 on two head) as the large payouts in the average through 10 rounds will likely determine the gold buckle winner.