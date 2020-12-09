 Skip to main content
Lord earns a fifth place in team roping
PRCA

  • Updated
2020NFR_R07_BR_Stetson Wright_Slinger_Stangle-3988

Stetson Wright competes in the bull riding Wednesday night during the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. Wright was second in the bull riding and also won the saddle bronc riding.

 PRCA PRORODEO photo by Alania Stangle

Levi Lord moved back in the money as he and Nelson Wyatt finished in fifth place in the team roping Wednesday night at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

Levi Lord

Lord

Lord, a Sturgis native, and Wyatt finished in a time of 4.8 seconds, earning $6,769. Charly Crawford and Logan Medlin won the event and $26,231 with a 3.8.

Lord was the lone South Dakota contestant to earn any money Wednesday night.

In bareback, Rapid City's Jamie Howlett finished in ninth place with a 77.5 score. Orin Larson won the event and $26,231 with a 90.

In saddle back Cole Elshere of Faith and Cheyenne-Eagle Buttes's Shorty Garrett failed to record any points.

Stetson Wright won the event and the $26,231 with a 90.5. Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyo., was second with an 88.5.

In steer wrestling, Ft. Pierre's Jace Melvin, who earned a share of the first place money Monday night and was tied for fourth Tuesday night, dropped to 11th with a 4.6. Clayton Hass won the event with a 3.4, pocketing $26,231.

In barrel racing, Jessica Routier of Buffalo just finished out of the money in sixth place in 17.45 seconds. Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, who was second Tuesday, had a tough night tipping three barrels and finished with a 32.27.

Emily Miller-Beisel took home the $26,231 prize money by winning in a time of 16.85.

In the other events, Haven Meged won the tie-down roping in a time of 6.8 and Stetson Wright was only one of three bull riders to go the eight seconds and he won a whopping $33,564 with an 89.

Jeff Askey was second with an 87 and $28,084 in earnings, while  Sage Kimzey was third with an 82, still pulling in $22,987.

The NFR continues tonight with the eighth round, with action culminating Saturday night. 

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

