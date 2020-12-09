Lord earns a fifth place in team roping

Levi Lord moved back in the money as he and Nelson Wyatt finished in fifth place in the team roping Wednesday night at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

Lord, a Sturgis native, and Wyatt finished in a time of 4.8 seconds, earning $6,769. Charly Crawford and Logan Medlin won the event and $26,231 with a 3.8.

Lord was the lone South Dakota contestant to earn any money Wednesday night.

In bareback, Rapid City's Jamie Howlett finished in ninth place with a 77.5 score. Orin Larson won the event and $26,231 with a 90.

In saddle back Cole Elshere of Faith and Cheyenne-Eagle Buttes's Shorty Garrett failed to record any points.

Stetson Wright won the event and the $26,231 with a 90.5. Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyo., was second with an 88.5.

In steer wrestling, Ft. Pierre's Jace Melvin, who earned a share of the first place money Monday night and was tied for fourth Tuesday night, dropped to 11th with a 4.6. Clayton Hass won the event with a 3.4, pocketing $26,231.