Lord family looking to finally earn a trip to NFR

There isn’t much in rodeo that the Lord family hasn’t accomplished. J.B. Lord is a Badlands Circuit legend having captured numerous all-around, steer wrestling and team roping gold buckles during four decades of competition. Sons Levi and Eli have made their mark as well winning Badlands Circuit year-end titles as well.
One goal remains as yet undone for the Sturgis natives: a trip to the PRCA National Finals Rodeo; a situation that may soon change as both Levi (team roping) and Eli (steer wrestling) are in the hunt for a trip to the NFR, the World Series of Rodeo.
With but two weeks remaining in the 2020 season, Levi and heading partner Nelson Wyatt (Clanton, Alabama) currently sit 12th (top 15 qualify) in team roping world standings, while Eli is 19th and looking for a couple of top dollar weeks to move up in the standings.
“J.B. didn’t make the NFR, though I don’t think he ever gave himself too much of a fair chance,” Levi Lord said. “He never really went enough and mostly stayed around the (Badlands) circuit. I definitely think he could have qualified but he never did. Everybody in my family have been really good cowboys but none of them have made it, so it would be pretty cool to pull through and make it. Eli has to do some winning this week and he’s in the Tour Finale, so he’s got two weeks to put something together, and I just need to stay where I’m at and win a little bit more. For both of us to go would be awesome.”
The Wyatt/Lord team roping partnership came about two years ago following a chance meeting at a rodeo in Houston and good results have followed, a 19th place finish in 2019 and a jump into the top 15 this season.
“We were looking for a change. We entered a few amateur rodeos and a couple of pro rodeos and started and had some luck and decided to keep going," Levi said. "We get along well on the road, and as far as roping, I think we match up pretty good. We both like to go fast and have had some very fast times. He’s really aggressive and I’m that way, too.”
This week is a huge week, the busiest of the remaining season, for Lord and Harris as it is for the other South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls looking to punch a ticket to the big show with rodeos on tap in Abilene (Texas), St. George (Utah), Gooding (Idaho), Texarkana and Dickinson (N.D.).
A number of South Dakota’s rodeo competitors have punched their ticket including the South Dakota standout performer of the week, Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett (fourth in world standings) who turned in a dominating performance in saddle bronc at the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Greeley Colorado, pocketing $16,000 by winning both long rounds, semifinals, finals and average.
Barrel racer Jessica Routier (Buffalo, eighth in WPRA standings) had an outstanding Ram Circuit Finals as well winning the second round and the average.
Other South Dakotan competitors who appear shoo-ins include Jamie Howlett (Rapid City, fourth in bareback), Cole Elshere (Faith, sixth) in saddle bronc and Jace Melvin (Fort Pierre, eighth, steer wrestling).
Not yet ready to bag their bags for a December trip (3rd-12th) to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, are 13-time consecutive NFR barrel racing qualifier, Lisa Lockhart, while Eli Lord and Shane O’Connell (bareback, 20th) are still on the outside looking in.
Lockhart is currently 12th in Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings (some $3,200 ahead of the 16th place competitor while O’Connell still has some heavy lifting to do in the remaining weeks as Rapid City Central graduate remains some $6,000 plus shy of a top 15 spot.
“Well, I sure wish they’d pay me a little more,” O’Connell said with a chuckle when asked about his current status. “We go to St. George Utah, on Thursday night and on Friday I’m in Gooding, Idaho, and Saturday, ah, I’m either in Redmond, Oregon, or Dickinson, North Dakota. I had a pretty big week and have jumped some holes the last two weeks. It’s been going pretty good the last two weeks, so I just have to keep doing things right, take it one horse at a time and I will be there at the end.’
O’Connell’s chance at a second NFR appearance (2018) will likely come down to qualifying for and doing well in a hometown rodeo, the PRCA ProRodeo Tour Finale scheduled for Sept. 22nd thru 26 at the James Kjerstad Event Center.
Currently listed as 25th in Pro Tour standings, O’Connell will need to move up a spot as only the top 24 bareback riders will earn a spot in the lucrative Tour Finale.
