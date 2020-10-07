Lord family makes an NFR appearance

“The NFR runs the three extra bulldogging steers after the rodeo every night, and they hired Eli to go run them, and I’m going to haze for him,” JB Lord said on Wednesday before joining Eli at the Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot this weekend where both will be competing in team roping and Eli in steer wrestling.

A nice opportunity to spend some time in an NFR arena for a good cowboy remembering what might have been.

“I didn’t do the things I needed to do to be able to succeed at a higher level. I partied too much early on, made a lot of bad decisions and wasted a lot of my time and the talent that I had,” JB said. “And then I got to a point where I knew I was good enough; I had two little kids and didn’t want to be away from them. I took them rodeoing with me around the Badlands Circuit and the SDRA (South Dakota Rodeo Association). It might have cost me some to do, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

A few hazing runs on an NFR arena will be a unique experience. Nicer still: that of a proud father spending time more time with his sons.

“I really proud of Levi, but I always knew that he was headed to the top because that’s what he decided to do and wants to do and he took a risk and went to the Texas and roped against the best guys in the world. He lost a lot of money roping against them, but that’s what you have to do to get to the top,” JB said. “And I’m proud of Eli, too. He has that gift to never get too disappointed. He’s not worried and he’ll make it. He learned a lot this year and it will serve him well next year. He’s happy, a good hand with a horse and he will make it if not next year certainly in the near future. I might not have made it to the NFR, but I’ve been lucky. I really cherish the time I had with them. And they turned out nice young men, and I’m proud of them.”

