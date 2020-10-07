Lord family makes an NFR appearance

The Lord family has accomplished much in rodeo. JB Lord, a long time Sturgis area resident, is a rodeo legend in the Badlands Circuit, a 14-time gold buckle winner (all-around, steer wrestling and team roping) achieved during four decades on the circuit. Sons Levi ( 25-years-old, team roping) and Eli ( 27, steer wrestler and team roping) are Badlands Circuit champions as well.
Despite that record of accomplishment, one significant rodeo achievement was notably missing from the family portfolio: a PRCA National Finals Rodeo qualification and the chance to compete the world series of professional rodeo.
Not until last month that is. Quest concluded.
When the curtain dropped on the 2020 PRCA season on September 30th, Levi Lord and team roping partner Nelson Wyatt stood 12th in world standings (top 15 qualify) with a ticket punched to the 2020 NFR at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas in December (3-12).
“It gives me goosebumps to talk about it,” Levi said a few days after the season concluded. “Dad was good enough for sure and could have made it if things had been different. So when I came into pro rodeo, I felt like the Lord name deserved to be at the NFR. Both me and my brother have had a good chance to get there and just hadn’t made it yet. And so making it isn’t just about me. It’s more about getting my name there to represent my dad and my family.”
Though a successful run moved Lord (heeler) and heading partner Wyatt, an Alabama native, into the top 15 in mid-summer, the final weeks of the PRCA season typically sees movement in, and out, of a coveted NFR spot. Particularly in this season when the rodeo schedule was limited because of the Covid, and a mere $10,000 separated positions 8-15.
“It was nice to get it over with because there was a time when we thought we had enough, but maybe needed to win a little more,” said Lord, who now lives in Stephenville, Texas. “And it was kind of that way for the last month so to finally have the season over and know when we are in definitely took a weight off our shoulders
After partnering up last season, and finishing 20th in 2019 world standings, the duo came into the 2020 season comfortable that their matching styles meant bigger and better things in the new season.
“We rope well together and both are super aggressive. Nelson can go super-fast and I try to heel fast as well so when we do catch a steer, we usually win something. I think most every time we caught, we were winning a check all year long,” Lord said who transplanted to Stephenville, a hotbed for top rodeo ropers, to compete against the best in the sport. “One of my pet peeves it catching and being too long. I’d rather go out and miss than catch and not win.”
Win they did, and though Eli just missed out on qualifying in steer wrestling (19th in the world), and JB, at age 60, has cut back considerably on his rodeo appearances, the two will join Levi in Arlington for a little NFR action as well. Though of a non-competitive capacity.
“The NFR runs the three extra bulldogging steers after the rodeo every night, and they hired Eli to go run them, and I’m going to haze for him,” JB Lord said on Wednesday before joining Eli at the Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot this weekend where both will be competing in team roping and Eli in steer wrestling.
A nice opportunity to spend some time in an NFR arena for a good cowboy remembering what might have been.
“I didn’t do the things I needed to do to be able to succeed at a higher level. I partied too much early on, made a lot of bad decisions and wasted a lot of my time and the talent that I had,” JB said. “And then I got to a point where I knew I was good enough; I had two little kids and didn’t want to be away from them. I took them rodeoing with me around the Badlands Circuit and the SDRA (South Dakota Rodeo Association). It might have cost me some to do, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
A few hazing runs on an NFR arena will be a unique experience. Nicer still: that of a proud father spending time more time with his sons.
“I really proud of Levi, but I always knew that he was headed to the top because that’s what he decided to do and wants to do and he took a risk and went to the Texas and roped against the best guys in the world. He lost a lot of money roping against them, but that’s what you have to do to get to the top,” JB said. “And I’m proud of Eli, too. He has that gift to never get too disappointed. He’s not worried and he’ll make it. He learned a lot this year and it will serve him well next year. He’s happy, a good hand with a horse and he will make it if not next year certainly in the near future. I might not have made it to the NFR, but I’ve been lucky. I really cherish the time I had with them. And they turned out nice young men, and I’m proud of them.”
