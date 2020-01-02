Lost hiker found safe near Crazy Horse

A wayward drone turned into a search and rescue operation near the Crazy Horse Memorial Wednesday night. But thanks to the Custer County Search and Rescue team, the story had a happy ending.

According to the Facebook page for the search and rescue team, "We started the New Year off with a lost hiker call this evening (Jan. 1, 2020) about 6 p.m. in the area southeast of Crazy Horse Memorial, between there and the Sylvan Lake Road. The hiker called 911 for help after realizing he was lost and it had gotten dark."

They said 911 calls usually generate location coordinates which can be used to help find the caller.

"They are of course extremely useful in planning our route to a call," the post said. "Thanks to helpful landowners who guided us through their ranch off Sylvan Lake Road we were able to drive our UTV and pickup trucks on a trail toward the coordinates until we saw the lost hiker’s light in the woods not far away. Deputies gave him a ride back to Crazy Horse where his family waited."

The hiker said he had been flying a drone near the Crazy Horse Memorial after a bus tour when the wind carried his drone out of range, forcing him to hike in order to find it. When it got dark, the lost hiker called 911 to get help.