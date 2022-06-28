Louisiana man sentenced after Sturgis sex sting arrest

A federal judge in Rapid City sentenced a Louisiana man to prison for attempted possession of child pornography. The man was apprehended during a multi-agency 2020 sex trafficking sting during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

United States District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Robert Lee Goodwill, 21, on June 22 to two and a half years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The court also ordered him to pay a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Goodwill faced a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, and five years to life of supervised release.

Law enforcement arrested Goodwill and he was federally indicted as a result of the sting, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.

Court documents show Goodwill, who under the impression he was speaking with a 15-year-old girl named Lucy, conversed with Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Michelle Pohlen over a dating app.

During those conversations, which started and ended on Aug. 7, 2020 when Goodwill was arrested, “Lucy” told Goodwill she was 15. After finding this out, Goodwill, going under the name Jacobi, asked for a picture of Lucy.

“He ultimately wrote that a ‘pic’ of her ‘face’ would be sufficient, but only after the undercover persona refused to provide images of child pornography,” states a factual basis statement Goodwill signed.

Court documents detail how Goodwill agreed to meet with the girl and discussed various dollar amounts, ranging from $100 to $140. “Lucy” claimed she needed money to help her buy a phone.

Goodwill expressed concern for the girl’s safety in the messages, saying he would pick her up and help her get money for a phone, but they probably wouldn’t engage in sexual acts. He then sent videos of money laid out on a bed an agreed that they would have sex if she wanted to.

At 10:50 p.m. that evening, Goodwill arrived at a church near Stevens High School to meet with the girl. He was met by law enforcement, who arrested him. They found two phones in Goodwill’s vehicle, and he had a total of $1 in his possession.

During his communication with “Lucy”, Goodwill was also communicating with a detective posing as a 13-year-old girl. He continued the contact after receiving messages informing him of the girl’s age. He also attempted communication with “several” other agents during the operation, according to court documents.

Goodwill will have to register as a sex offender when he released from prison. Law enforcement arrested a total of eight men during the sting. Six were local to the Rapid City area. Goodwill is the fifth to be sentenced. Two are awaiting sentencing.

Travis McDonald, 28, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography as part of a plea deal. He faces a mandatory minimum five-year sentence to a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, and from five years to life of supervised release. Law enforcement said multiple images of pornography as well as artifacts referencing young pornography were found on his phone after his arrest. McDonald will be sentenced on July 8.

Cody Hopkins, 22, of Claysville, Pennsylvania, allegedly told an agent posing as a 13-year-old that the age didn't bother him, "As long as it stays between me and you." Hopkins is scheduled for jury trial Aug. 26, and the plea deal deadline is Aug. 10. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and is maintaining his not guilty plea.

One Rapid City defendant, Darren Harrison, 25, was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release on July 22, 2021 for attempted possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

A federal judge sentenced William Riley, 60, of Sturgis, to six years in prison and five years of supervised release on Nov. 22, 2021 for attempted receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal. Riley thought he was speaking to a 15-year-old and acknowledged "being her grandfather's age," court documents say.

Michael Hudson, 32, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of child pornography as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and five years supervised release on Feb. 4. Court documents show that Hudson offered to pay for sex with a minor using alcohol rather than cash as payment.

A jury found previously convicted sex offender Christopher Truax, 33, of Rapid City guilty of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Truax on March 1 to 14 years in prison followed by life on supervised release. He will also have to pay a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Court documents show Truax arrived at a location in Rapid City to meet with an agent he believed to be a minor driving a van that contained a bed, a firearm, "many knives," a penis pump and several condoms.

He has appealed his case to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

