Louisiana officers visited Rapid City for a three-day training course that they hope will create lasting change around the country.

The course was offered by a South Dakota company focused on improving police procedure and the reputation of U.S. law enforcement.

During their decades in law enforcement, three Louisiana officers from the Village of Tangipahoa Police Department have witnessed constant abuse of power and the disrespecting of citizens' rights by their fellow officers. Similar to departments across the country, this has fueled fear, mistrust and resentment of law enforcement by the community.

Recognizing required training and precinct culture continually fail to deter misconduct, the Department of Justice is motivated to find a solution, according to Village of Tangipahoa Police Officer Vincent Jemison. To change policing procedure, the DOJ wanted an innovative new training course that would address issues of accountability, recognizing abuse of power and unequal treatment of citizens.

After applying, their Louisiana parish was chosen for a grant that would make them the test subjects for the new training. The idea is to implement it in a small municipality where effects on the community can be more clearly observed. If it is found to be effective, and relations between police and the community improved, the training would be dispersed nationwide with DOJ backing.

Jemison and two other Tangipahoa officers, Darcey Garrett and Chief Darrell Martin, researched and chose a course from one of seven DOJ-vetted companies that offer training to curtail police officers' misconduct.

After tirelessly searching, they found a course that stood out from the rest offered by Premier Police Training, a South Dakota-based company.

Jemison said they chose the company because of its focus on officers' duty to intervene, which outlines regulations that require an officer who witnesses misconduct or excessive use of force by another officer to interrupt or face consequences. Officers have a duty to intervene if any constitutional right violation is occurring in their presence, according to Don McCrae, who founded the law enforcement training company.

McCrae has extensive law enforcement experience in South Dakota. He worked as a police officer in Faith, deputy in Meade County, supervising officer in Pierre for 30 years, staff instructor of the Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Pierre and deputy sheriff in Brookings. Still a certified South Dakota peace officer, McCrae also offers a law enforcement degree program at South Dakota State University.

According to Martin, the DOJ wanted the officers to get out of the community where they live and work to get them out of their comfort zone and get new perspectives. With some input from McCrae, the DOJ chose to host the training in Rapid City.

"I've never been to South Dakota, and you have really nice town here," McCrae said. "The folks here have treated us so nicely and the mountains are gorgeous. You have some good food here too and that means something because we're sticklers about our food now."

Though the men enjoyed their time in the Black Hills, they were intently focused their three-day course. According to McCrae and the three Louisiana officers, officer-induced escalation is the cause of a vast majority of lawsuits brought against officers and agencies today. It often ends with officers losing their job or massive payouts to victims. According to data collected by the Washington Post, the nation’s 25 largest police and sheriff’s departments documented more than $3.2 billion spent to settle claims within the past decade.

McCrae believes the widespread police misconduct in the U.S. is partly due to officers abusing their power, but also due to their misunderstanding of laws regarding the use of force and search and seizure.

For the last seven years, McCrae has delivered Premier Police Training courses to better inform officers of these laws to city, tribal, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies all over the country. According to Jemison, they also chose the course because it is the only one in the nation to offer training regarding police-induced non-escalation.

Non-escalation, dissimilar to de-escalation, is focused on the prevention of officers from making matters worse. It is a proactive policing approach, contrary to de-escalation, to ensure officers are not antagonizing or agitating citizens during an interaction.

This seemingly simple idea was completely new to Martin, who has been in law enforcement for 33 years.

“I have never had a class like this. I even go to chief of police training three times a year,” Martin said. “It upsets me the way I see my officers treat people, and so this training in much needed in Louisiana and in the United States of America to train officers to do the job they are supposed to do.”

The Advancing Community Policing and Procedural Justice course the three officers took in Rapid City is a train-the-trainer course, which means the three officers intend to share what they learned to other departments in their area. According to Jemison, the training could be a revolutionary change to policing in their small community and more.

“It's time for change, and we could be a nucleus for change to other large departments, because we're going to take this training back to Louisiana and implement in in our tight knit community," Jemison said. "If we can show the impact these ideas can have on a small community, the DOJ will take notice. That is how we can change the nation."

Work to more broadly implement the training is already underway, according to Jemison. In August, Louisiana State Police, representatives from the governor's office and chiefs of police across the state will take the Premier Police Training course together.

Alicia Briggs, the Village of Tangipahoa Clerk who has worked closely with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to host the event, said Edwards is excited for the upcoming training and the impacts the new policing strategies can have statewide.

"Any officers in the state who want to attend can come, so it's going to be a pretty big deal," Briggs said. "The governor is excited, because there aren't many organizations that are actually doing this type of training. We're grateful to the Department of Justice to help us do it on this scale."

During his time at the Faith Police Department, McCrae's regional office was located in Rapid City, where he spent a lot of time. He still favors the area and said it makes perfect sense as a location to hold the class.

"We want to take the training to a much higher level to impact law enforcement on a national basis, and that's what these gentlemen are attempting to do," McCrae said. "Whether it's successful or not, Rapid City people should be excited they were selected to host this training. Maybe we find this training is really needed in the profession and Rapid City was the epicenter of where it all started."

The class Jemison, Garrett and Martin attended was not offered to any other departments, and Rapid City officers and Sheriff's Department personnel were not given the choice to attend.

Police-induced non-escalation is not backed by many police departments in the U.S., but McCrae hopes to have Rapid City law enforcement participate in future coursework.