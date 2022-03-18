Lower Brule outlasts White River in triple-overtime thriller for title game berth

ABERDEEN — Thirty-two minutes proved not nearly enough time to settle the score between No. 2 Lower Brule and No. 3 White River for a spot in the Class B state championship game.

Neither team gained more than a seven-point lead during regulation, and the Sioux and Tigers scrapped into three overtimes before the dust settled. They combined for 44 fouls in a physical battle and the leading scorers, Joe Sayler from White River and Keshaume Thigh from Lower Brule, both fouled out before the first overtime.

In their absence, other players stepped up and hit big shot after big shot.

The Tigers led 60-55 with 3 minutes and 13 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, but the Sioux stormed back and tied the game at 64-64 on a Brian LaRoche Jr. layup with 1.5 seconds on the clock.

In the first overtime, White River’s Gavin Folkers hit a 3 from the right wing with 15.2 left to force a second overtime.

Later, Lower Brule’s Gavin Thigh knocked down a fadeaway 3 from the right wing with 8 seconds left to force a third overtime.

In the end, however, the critical plays came at the free-throw line, as the Sioux locked up an 86-83 victory by making 6 of 7 free throws in triple overtime.

“What a great game, it can’t get better than that,” Lower Brule head coach Brian LaRoche said. “It’s a dream come true for these boys from a small school.”

White River (20-3) gained some momentum and a 75-73 lead in the second overtime period before a big call changed the flow of the game.

Ryatt Wooden Knife faced pressure in front of the timeline and was called for a technical foul that sent the Lower Brule (22-3) to the line for two shots and the ball with 47 seconds left in the period. Ellwyn Langdeau made the first and cut his team’s deficit to 75-74. The Tigers made two at the line on the following possession before Gavin Thigh knocked down the 3 to tie the game at 77-77 with 8 seconds left in the second overtime.

“I didn’t see it,” White River head coach Eldon Marshall said. “I didn’t see what happened exactly. (The official) said he kicked him but I didn’t see the play.”

The officiating crew instituted a pair of technical fouls on Lower Brule’s Gavin Thigh and Brian LaRoche Sr. in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The Sioux received contributions from a host of players in the extended game and four players finished in double figures. Ellwyn Langdeau led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Brian LaRoche Jr. scored 20 points with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, Thigh finished with 19 points, five boards, four assists and three steals and Keshaume Thigh finished with 11 points before he left in the second half.

LaRoche Sr. told The Journal earlier this week that multiple players contributed to the team’s success this season, and that proved the case on Friday night.

“We all can score,” Thigh said. “We just look for each other and try to score every time.”

At the start of the season, the Sioux set goals and sought to reach the state title game, now that goal is a reality.

“That’s what we always dreamed of,” LaRoche Jr. said. “From a small community, I’ve never been and it feels good to make it to the state championship.”

After an emotional game, White River returns to action against No. 4 Potter County (23-2) in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Barnett Center. It marks the first meeting for the two teams this season.

“We have to get rested up and try to recover from this,” Marshall said. “It’s tough to see your guys in there crying and hurting. I told them I love them no matter what and there’s nobody else I’d rather be hurting with. We just have to learn from it and get better.”

Lower Brule squares off with No. 1 De Smet and hopes to spoil the Bulldogs' repeat bid.

“De Smet is big and strong, people consider them a AA school,” LaRoche Sr. said. “We are a small team and they are a big team. It’s the one where you talk about us as David and them as Goliath.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.