Lower Brule shut out in fourth quarter, falls to De Smet in Class B title game

ABERDEEN — De Smet outscored Lower Brule 16-0 in the fourth quarter en route to a 49-26 win Saturday in the Class B State Championship game at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

The No. 2 Sioux (22-4) roared out to a 13-4 lead with one minute and 43 seconds left in the opening quarter — Ellwyn Langdeau set the tone with eight points in the period — but the Bulldogs (25-1) closed the frame on a 6-0 run and cut their deficit to three.

As the game progressed, the size and experience of De Smet won out. It regained the lead on a 9-2 run over 4:56 to take a 21-17 advantage with 1:36 left in the half. At halftime the Bulldogs led 25-21.

De Smet clamped down in the second half behind the play of big man Damon Wilkinson to hoist its second straight state title.

“I thought we did well, we just missed opportunities,” head coach Brian LaRoche Sr. said. “We missed boxing some out, the ball didn’t fall our way, we missed free throws and didn’t do the little stuff in the first half.

The Bulldogs outscored the Sioux 24-5 in the second half. Lower Brule finished 8.3% from the field on 2 of 24 shooting in the final 16 minutes.

"In the second half we just didn’t execute," LaRoche Sr. said. "We couldn’t get anything to fall and weren’t playing our game because they’re a good team.”

The Bulldogs dominated the glass and outrebounded their opponent 53-32. Wilkinson led the way with 19 points and 23 rebounds, he received All-Tournament honors.

“He’s tall man, plain and simple,” LaRoche Sr. said. “If we had some size we would’ve been doing the same thing. They have the size and that’s what beat us as a small team. We needed to be more aggressive. We want to come back, set the stakes higher and get big ourselves.”

Langdeau led Lower Brule as the only scorer in double-figures with 13 points and three rebounds. The junior earned All-Tournament honors along with his teammate Keshaume Thigh.

LaRoche said he hopes the honors build momentum for the Sioux this offseason, after putting the State on notice in the tournament.

“All these boys could play and I’m glad people got to see them,” he said. “They don’t quit. We just need to go get it again. I think we opened a lot of people’s eyes. They aren’t used to this, the boys showed them we’re tough and I hope we remember that and we can toughen them up.”

De Smet's takeover started in the second quarter with the 9-0 run in the middle of the period. The Bulldogs and Sioux traded buckets in the final minute before a tap back by George Jensen gave De Smet a 25-21 lead.

In the third period, the Bulldogs outscored their opponent 8-5 behind six points from Wilkinson to extend his team's lead to 33-26 entering the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, De Smet asserted its dominance with a 16-0 run to close out the game and start its celebration.

Every year Lower Brule sets goals based off its performance in the previous season. In 2021 the Sioux set out to reach the State Tournament and did. This year it wanted to reach the title game and did.

The next goal for the program is simple.

"Win the whole thing," LaRoche Sr. said. "Obviously we lose some seniors but the doors are open. We need to go get it."

Three other student-athletes in the Journal's coverage area cracked the All-Tournament team: Joe Sayler and Dylan Marshall from White River and Grant Luikens from Potter County.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.