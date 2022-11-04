Lower Brule shuts out Tiospa Zina to claim All Nations Class B championship

VERMILLION — On paper, Friday’s All-Nations Class B state title game featuring the Lower Brule Sioux and the Tiospa Zina Wambdi had the appearance of a very one-sided affair.

Lower Brule came into the contest off an unbeaten season, having outscored opponents 511-14, had not allowed an opposing score since mid-September and won the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds by a 114-0 margin. Add to that, Lower Brule had cruised past Tiospa Zina 40-8 in a 2022 season-opening matchup.

A faint glimmer of hope for Tiospa Zina, last year’s All Nations B champs: the Wambdi has scored one of the two touchdowns allowed by Lower Brule this season.

The prognosticators had it right and that glimmer of hope soon extinguished, and emphatically so, as Lower Brule rode a suffocating defense and an opportunistic offense to a dominating 46-0 victory at the DakotaDome.

The Sioux came out impressively fashioning a seven-play scoring drive. Freshman running back Nunpa Kirkie carried the work load, toting the ball on five carries and 34 yards before busting in from the 3-yard line for the game’s opening score.

Lower Brule drove the length of the field on a later possession, also, but a stout Tiospa Zina defensive stand stymied the drive at the 9-yard line. A quick Tiospa Zina three-and-out followed and a subsequent short punt set Lower Brule up at the Wambdi 29-yard line.

Four rushes later, quarterback Gavin Thigh capped off a scoring drive with a 3-yard run. Thigh’s 2-point conversion scamper boosted the Sioux to a 16-0 advantage midway through the second period.

The Tiospa Zina defense pinned the Sioux deep near the end of the second period, forcing a punt and taking possession at the Lower Brule 39-yard line with a minute and a half left and a chance to put points on the board and gain some momentum heading to intermission.

Unfortunately for the Wambdi, a DJ Renville pass was promptly intercepted, and on the ensuring play, Gavin Thigh hit a wide-open Brian LaRoche Jr over the top on a 63-yard scoring strike to give Lower Brule a 24-0 lead at intermission.

So dominant was the Lower Brule defense in the first period of play that Tiospa Zina managed but 13 yards of total offense.

Tiospa Zina’s offensive woes continued in the third period with consecutive three-and-outs, including a failed fourth-and-5 try from their own 42-yard line. Lower Brule quickly capitalized with a 63-yard scoring drive, capped off by a Thigh-to-Marley Carpenter 1-yard scoring toss.

Up 32-0, Lower Brule added two fourth-quarter scores, a Thigh 5-yard toss to Marley Carpenter, and a 21-yard run by Nate Middletent.

In addition to the team win, the Sioux earned all the individual game awards as well. Gavin Thigh was selected as Offensive MVP (14 of 16 passing for 191 yards and three TD passes), lineman Tayshawn Battese the Defensive MVP and Brian LaRoche Jr was named the Jim Thorpe trophy award winner.

The championship run capped off an impressive run and a 11-0 season by Lower Brule in which the Sioux allowed but two touchdowns all season and none in their Class B All Nations playoff run, ad on Friday night held Tiospa Zine to a total of 1 yard of offense in the game.

“I think the key for us is to play loose, run what we run and play in the moment,” Lower Brule coach Charlie LaRoche said. “We have a simple scheme, and if we keep to that and play fast and play our kind of football, we have a good chance of winning.”