Lyman holds off Kimball/White Lake

The Lyman Raiders got three touchdowns from quarterback Teagan Gourneau and held on to stop Kimball/White Lake 24-12 Friday night in Presho.

Gourneau opened things p with a 10-yard TD pass to Isaac Thomas and added a 50-yard touchdown run int he first quarter for a 12-0 halftime lead.

Kimball/White Lake came back to cut the lead to 18-12 in the fourth but the Raiders closed things off with a 17-yard TD run by Gourneau.

Also for Lyman, Stockton McClanahan scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter.

Lyman, 2-0, has a bye next week and will be at Kadoka Sept. 11 against Kadoka-Area.

YANKTON 58, SPEARFISH 10: The Bucks rolled to the lop-sided win over the Spartans Friday night at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish in the season-openers for both teams.

No other results were made available.

Yankton hosts Dakota Valley next week while Spearfish is at Custer.

SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 43, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The defending state champion Knights looked every bit the part with the blanking of the Raiders in head coach Michael Scott's debut.