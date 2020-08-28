Lyman holds off Kimball/White Lake

The Lyman Raiders got three touchdowns from quarterback Teagan Gourneau and held on to stop Kimball/White Lake 24-12 Friday night in Presho.
Gourneau opened things p with a 10-yard TD pass to Isaac Thomas and added a 50-yard touchdown run int he first quarter for a 12-0 halftime lead.
Kimball/White Lake came back to cut the lead to 18-12 in the fourth but the Raiders closed things off with a 17-yard TD run by Gourneau.
Also for Lyman, Stockton McClanahan scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter.
Lyman, 2-0, has a bye next week and will be at Kadoka Sept. 11 against Kadoka-Area.
YANKTON 58, SPEARFISH 10: The Bucks rolled to the lop-sided win over the Spartans Friday night at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish in the season-openers for both teams.
No other results were made available.
Yankton hosts Dakota Valley next week while Spearfish is at Custer.
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 43, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The defending state champion Knights looked every bit the part with the blanking of the Raiders in head coach Michael Scott's debut.
O'Gorman led 29-0 at halftime and the game went to the running clock midway through the third quarter.
No other results were made available.
The Raiders are at Watertown next Friday, while O'Gorman is at Brandon Valley.
HOT SPRINGS 13, NEWCASTLE, WYO., 7: The Bison picked Up their first win of the season with the tight win over the Doggies Friday night in Hot Springs.
No other results were made available.
Hot Springs, 1-1, has a bye next Friday and is at Lead-Deadwood Sept. 12.
EDGEMONT 51, CRAWFORD, NEB: The Moguls rolled to the big win Friday night in Edgemont.
No other results were made available.
Edgemont, 1-1, hosts Kadoka Area next Friday.
PIERRE 37, STURGIS 0: The Class 11AA defending champions rolled to the big win over the Scoopers Friday night in Sturgis.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis hosts St. Thomas More Friday and Pierre hosts West Central.
