Lyman to utilize passing game this season under fourth-year quarterback

Turnover is a natural occurrence on high school football rosters, and the Lyman Raiders are no different than any other school heading into the 2022 season.

Lyman lost three key contributors from a team that went 8-2 and lost in the Class 9A quarterfinals in 2021. The Raiders, however, benefit from having a four-year starter in quarterback Teagan Gourneau, a talented and versatile tight end/defensive end in Tance Wagner and two returning offensive linemen; Gunner Johnson and Louie Thiry.

“We’ve got a good foundation to build off with the systems we run on offense and defense,” said Mike Kieffer, who enters his 18th season as head coach of the Raiders. “Most of the kids have some experience running it. With the crew we had last year, they got to see how they played. Now, they’re hungry to fill those shoes. We’re going to rely on the experienced players we have and get the lesser-experienced kids up to speed.”

Kieffer is encouraged by the addition of Cooper Long, a transfer from Garretson. A 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior, Long will play wide receiver and defensive back this season for Lyman.

The Class 9A Raiders lost two first-team All-State performers off last year’s team; lineman T.J. Moran and versatile running back/defensive back Colton Collins. Sam McClanahan, another standout for Kieffer at wide receiver and defensive back, also graduated last spring.

Given Gourneau’s experience at quarterback, Wagner’s versatility and the addition of Long, look for Lyman to pass the ball more than it has in past seasons.

“I like to think of us as a dual-threat team,” Kieffer said. “Teagan started as a freshman, and he can throw the ball. We’re going to incorporate throwing the ball as much as we can, so defensively, teams will have to respect both the run and pass.

“Cooper is going to help us in that department. He’s a good basketball player and athlete. Tance will be a big cog in whatever we do. He will play some running back for us. He’s a big, strong kid. He can catch the ball, too.”

The Raiders will give their 9-man opponents a variety of looks along the defensive front. Kieffer said his squad will go for a 4-3, 3-3 or 3-5, depending on which look foes give them. He sees seniors Johnson, who comes in at 6 feet and 195 pounds, and the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Gourneau setting the tone at defensive tackle and linebacker, respectively.

Wagner, a standout wrestler who measures 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, and Thiry, a junior who comes in at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, will be anchors along the defensive front for the Raiders.

“The biggest thing is defensive back,” Kieffer pointed out. “We lost all of our secondary from last year. It’s a place we’re focusing on right now.”

Kieffer sees Class 9AA Wall as the heavy favorite to repeat as champions of the Western Great Plains Conference. Lyman’s only loss in league play during last year came at the hands of the Eagles.

“Wall is going to be the favorite,” Kieffer said. “They’re going to 100% compete at the state level. They’re loaded with speed and talent. Kadoka has a great group of kids. They like to grind it out. We’re going to try and keep up with both of them.”

Lyman 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 19 - at Jones County

Fri, Aug. 26 - at New Underwood

Fri, Sept. 2 - vs. Kadoka Area

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. White River

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Wall

Fri, Sept. 30 - at Bennett County

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Sully Buttes

Fri, Oct. 14 - vs. Lemmon/McIntosh