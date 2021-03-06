Lynx end season for Raiders at SoDak16

The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team saw its season end as it faced off against a tough Brandon Valley squad in a Class AA SoDak 16 matchup on Saturday.
The Lynx had little to no trouble from the outset as they cruised to an 82-50 victory over the Raiders.
Brandon Valley jumped out to an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and used a 25-8 second to carry a 43-17 advantage into the half.
The Raiders were able to stay closer in the next two quarters, but the first half deficit was too much to overcome.
Jackson Hilton led the way for the Lynx with 18 points.
Payton Tietjen chipped in with 13 points for Brandon Valley, while Jay Jurgens added 12 points and Jaksen Deckert finished with 10.
No other results were made available. Rapid City Stevens closed out its season at 9-9.
HARRISBURG 68, SPEARFISH 42: Harrisburg earned its way into the state tournament with a win over the Spartans on Saturday.
The Tigers were led by a balanced offense, paced by 14 points apiece for Blaze Lubbers and Hayden Muirhead.
Jacoby Mehrman and Connor Geddes added 10 points apiece for Harrsiburg.
Peyton Millis of Spearfish led all scorers with 15 points.
The Spartans finished the season at 10-10
YANKTON 78, DOUGLAS 50: Matthew Mors scored 35 points as the Bucks ran past the Patriots in a Class AA SoDak 16 matchup.
The game was tight to start, before Yankton used a 7-0 run to close out the first quarter.
From there, the Bucks carried a 44-25 lead into the half and put the game out of reach with a 56-38 advantage to start the fourth.
Jaden Kral chipped in with 17 points for Yankton.
Douglas was led by Darrell Knight, who had 19 points and Kolin Ray, who added 18.
The Patriots’ season ends at 8-12.
High School Boys Hockey
Thunder JV falls in OT
After scoring a victory in the first round of the state tournament on Friday in Sioux falls, the Rushmore Thunder JV boys fell short on Saturday as they suffered a 4-3 loss in overtime to the Sioux Falls Flyers.
Tied at three goals apiece in overtime, Jacob Bergman scored the game winner and pushed Sioux Falls into the title game.
Rushmore found the back of the net first when Grady Olson scored on an assist from Brayden fine in the seventh minute of the opening period.
Mason Roesler of Sioux Falls answered a little under 10 minutes later to make it 1-1 to close out the first period.
In the fourth minute of the second period, the Flyers took their first lead of the game when Roesler scored his second goal of the matchup.
Less than three minutes later, Ryan Laughlin tied it for the Thunder on an assist from Luke Hanson.
Neither team was able to score for the next 23 minutes, but Tanner Oien of Sioux Falls snapped that drought on an assist from Roesler.
With less than two minutes in regulation, Rushmore answered as Hayden Holec lit the lamp on an assist from Parker Brannan.
The Thunder will play for third place today at 10:30 a.m.