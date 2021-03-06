Lynx end season for Raiders at SoDak16

The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team saw its season end as it faced off against a tough Brandon Valley squad in a Class AA SoDak 16 matchup on Saturday.

The Lynx had little to no trouble from the outset as they cruised to an 82-50 victory over the Raiders.

Brandon Valley jumped out to an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and used a 25-8 second to carry a 43-17 advantage into the half.

The Raiders were able to stay closer in the next two quarters, but the first half deficit was too much to overcome.

Jackson Hilton led the way for the Lynx with 18 points.

Payton Tietjen chipped in with 13 points for Brandon Valley, while Jay Jurgens added 12 points and Jaksen Deckert finished with 10.

No other results were made available. Rapid City Stevens closed out its season at 9-9.

HARRISBURG 68, SPEARFISH 42: Harrisburg earned its way into the state tournament with a win over the Spartans on Saturday.

The Tigers were led by a balanced offense, paced by 14 points apiece for Blaze Lubbers and Hayden Muirhead.

Jacoby Mehrman and Connor Geddes added 10 points apiece for Harrsiburg.