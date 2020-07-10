Lynx score seven in second to win opener over Hardhats, 12-8

The Hardhats tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth with the tying run at the plate after two one-out walks, but reliever Hunter Marso got out of the jam when he induced Post 22's Blake Weaver to hit into a double play.

The Lynx got an insurance run in the top of the seventh on doubles by Chevalier and Kolbeck.

Brandon Valley starting pitcher Cole Hupke only lasted 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and six runs. Despite walking seven in four innings, Marso gave up just two hits and two runs, striking out four.

Dayne Peyton got the final two outs for the save.

Knecht's four hits and two RBI led the Lynx, while Scholten and Kolbeck added two hits and two RBI each. Chevalier knocked in three runs despite just one hit. Brandon Valley had seven extra base hits — five doubles, one triple and one home run.

Despite the seven-run second inning, Whitesell was able to go five innings, giving up 10 runs (three earned) on seven hits, walking four and striking out four.

Tad Scherbenske pitched the final two innings, giving up four hits and two runs, walking one and striking out two.

Goble and Arnold had two hits each for the Hardhats, with Kuehl knocking in three runs and Drew Scherbenske two runs.