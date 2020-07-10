Lynx score seven in second to win opener over Hardhats, 12-8

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats were able to avoid their recent first-inning troubles, but instead fell apart in the second inning in the first game of two against Brandon Valley Friday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Lynx scored seven times in the second inning and went on to stop the Hardhats 12-8 in a game that started two hours late because of the rain and hail that hit the Black Hills late in the afternoon.
Because of the late start and finish, results of the second game were not made available at the Journal print press time. For complete results of the second game, go online at www.rapidcityjournal.com.
It was a big first-game win for the Lynx, who went into Friday night's twinbill neck-and-neck with the Hardhats for the top spot in the state power rankings. Both teams at 44.3333 points through Wednesday's games.
Brandon Valley's Connor Knecht had a huge game, hitting for the cycle, with a home run, triple, double and single.
Post 22 starting pitcher Zach Whitesell had a bit of hard luck after a dominating first inning, as only one of the seven runs he allowed in the second were earned. The Hardhat defense had two critical errors.
Brandon Valley got on the board in the second inning on an opposite field solo home run by Knecht. It proved to be the first of many in the inning.
The Lynx made it 3-0 on a two-run infield error by shortstop Colton Hartford and two more runs when first baseman Jake Goble dropped the ball on a ground ball.
Brandon Valley closed the inning at 7-0 on a RBI single by Joe Kolbeck and a triple by Knecht.
The Hardhats got two runs back in the bottom of the second on a RBI double by Bransen Kuehl and a run-scoring single by Thomas Maguire.
Post 22 made Brandon Valley sweat with a four-run third to pull back within one run. The Hardhats made it 7-4 on a RBI single by Goble and a sacrifice fly by Kuehl, scoring Ryan Bachman from third.
Rapid City loaded the bases with one out and got a two-run single by Drew Scherbenske to make it 7-6.
Brandon Valley came back with two runs in the top of the fourth when Michael Chevalier scored on an error by Hartford and Thomas Scholten added a RBI sac fly.
Post 22 answered with a run in the fourth on a sac fly by Kuehl, but the Lynx did the same in the fifth on a RBI groundout by Chevalier.
The Hardhats made it 10-8 in the fifth when Isaac Arnold stole home after Scholten, the Brandon Valley catcher, threw down to second on an attempted pickoff with the bases loaded.
Once again, Brandon Valley answered the Hardhats with a single run in the top of the sixth on a RBI double by Scholten.
The Hardhats tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth with the tying run at the plate after two one-out walks, but reliever Hunter Marso got out of the jam when he induced Post 22's Blake Weaver to hit into a double play.
The Lynx got an insurance run in the top of the seventh on doubles by Chevalier and Kolbeck.
Brandon Valley starting pitcher Cole Hupke only lasted 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and six runs. Despite walking seven in four innings, Marso gave up just two hits and two runs, striking out four.
Dayne Peyton got the final two outs for the save.
Knecht's four hits and two RBI led the Lynx, while Scholten and Kolbeck added two hits and two RBI each. Chevalier knocked in three runs despite just one hit. Brandon Valley had seven extra base hits — five doubles, one triple and one home run.
Despite the seven-run second inning, Whitesell was able to go five innings, giving up 10 runs (three earned) on seven hits, walking four and striking out four.
Tad Scherbenske pitched the final two innings, giving up four hits and two runs, walking one and striking out two.
Goble and Arnold had two hits each for the Hardhats, with Kuehl knocking in three runs and Drew Scherbenske two runs.
Post 22, 19-8 after the first-game loss, continues a busy next couple of days, as it goes to Mitchell for a doubleheader Saturday and Sturgis for a single game Monday night.
Brandon Valley, 11-8 after the first-game win, will stay in the Black Hills and be in Spearfish Saturday against Spearfish and Sturgis, and back to Rapid City Sunday for a twinbill against Post 320 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!