Lynx the favorite, but defending champion Raiders look to challenge

The Class A State Wrestling Tournament returns to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center this weekend with the action starting on Thursday and running through Saturday. Clearly a treat for wrestling fans given the tribulations experienced during the season due to COVID concerns.
Those same concerns have mandated a new format this year as all of the Class A matches during the three days will be contested in the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena, while the Class B competition will be situated in the facility’s Barnett Arena.
Changes or not, Rapid City Stevens will be seeking a third consecutive Class A State team title and hoping to double up as was done last year by adding a second consecutive dual championship.
A Stevens repeat of last year’s doubleheader sweep in 2021 will be a formidable task as the Raiders lost the corps of last year’s championship squad with the graduation losses of state champion Cooper Voorhees and four other place winners.
Nonetheless, Stevens coach Travis King remains optimistic that his rebuilt squad will be a strong contender for both team and dual titles, a confidence likely stemming from a solid Region 4A performance last weekend during which the Raiders qualified grapplers in all 14 weight classes.
“We have one No. 1 seed (Logan Graf, junior, 33-0 at120 pounds), three twos (Jack Schoenhard, junior, 33-1 at 113; Riley Benson, junior, 25-2 at 152 and Ryan Brink, senior, 24-4 at 195),” King said. “And we are hoping that some others wrestle above our seeds. If we can do that, and I think we can, we have a shot at being one of the teams in the state title hunt again.”
Despite King’s optimism, Brandon Valley is the consensus choice as the team to beat, not surprising in that the Lynx are undefeated in dual action this season, including wins over most of the likely contenders. Among the victories, a 40-27 win over Stevens in late January.
Top seeds Trason Oehme (22-0, 126 pounds), Isaac Klinkhammer (25-0, 160) and Navarro Schunke (39-0, 285) are among the notables on the Lynx squad.
“You have to concede Brandon Valley as the favorite, and I think you put Pierre and Watertown and us in the next tier, and then Mitchell and Sturgis and Watertown in there, too,” King said. “Brandon Valley is the favorite, but we will have a team ready to compete.”
Rapid City Central senior Cael Larson (29-0 and top-seeded at 138, is one of nine undefeated Class A competitors in action this weekend. One of four returning state champions, Larson, a Northern State University commit, earned the gold medal at 120 pounds last season.
“Cael has taken his wrestling to a whole other level,” Cobbler coach Lance Pearson said. “During the offseason, he was able to go up and wrestle with some of the guys who are going to be his teammates at Northern next year. He got a lot of work over the summer with some college-level kids, and you can see that it helped him as far as his confidence, and he is wrestling at a whole other level.”
Other Cobblers who could make some noise include senior TJ Morrison (28-2 at 152) and junior Landin Winter (20-10 at 170).
Sturgis Brown will make the short trip to Rapid coming off a strong showing in the 4A Regional where the Scoopers claimed five individual titles and qualified 13 grapplers for State.
“Our kids who were seeded first, Kelton Olson (27-2 at 132) and Reese Jacobs (29-0 at 170), both won the region as we expected them to,” Scooper coach Mike Abell said. “And then we had a bunch of kids out-wrestle their seeds. We will need to have a perfect state tournament to contend with a lot of bonus points. But if we punch some guys through and get some momentum going, anything is possible. Brandon Valley is the favorite for sure, but Stevens is probably healthier right now, so it should be interesting.”
Douglas qualified five grapplers for state, headed up by junior Payton DeWitt (24-9 at 160).
Other area wrestlers to watch include Sturgis senior Wren Jacobs (21-1 at 160), the Spearfish trio of Josh Hoffman (senior, 36-7 at 113), Oakley Blakeman (junior, 35-5 at 145) and Bailey Badwound (senior, 32-8 at 152).
Class A action kicks off at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena at 10 a.m. on Thursday followed by dual quarterfinal and semifinal action at 3:30 p.m.