Lynx the favorite, but defending champion Raiders look to challenge

Despite King’s optimism, Brandon Valley is the consensus choice as the team to beat, not surprising in that the Lynx are undefeated in dual action this season, including wins over most of the likely contenders. Among the victories, a 40-27 win over Stevens in late January.

Top seeds Trason Oehme (22-0, 126 pounds), Isaac Klinkhammer (25-0, 160) and Navarro Schunke (39-0, 285) are among the notables on the Lynx squad.

“You have to concede Brandon Valley as the favorite, and I think you put Pierre and Watertown and us in the next tier, and then Mitchell and Sturgis and Watertown in there, too,” King said. “Brandon Valley is the favorite, but we will have a team ready to compete.”

Rapid City Central senior Cael Larson (29-0 and top-seeded at 138, is one of nine undefeated Class A competitors in action this weekend. One of four returning state champions, Larson, a Northern State University commit, earned the gold medal at 120 pounds last season.