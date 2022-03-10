Macey Wathen, Stevens edge Central in first round of state tournament

Rapid City Stevens overcame a fourth quarter deficit to knock off Rapid City Central behind a late burst by Macey Wathen.

The No. 5 seeded Central controlled the pace of a defensive slugfest for the first three quarters and led 23-22 entering the fourth. But No. 4 Stevens found an answer to its shooting woes in Wathen's hot hand.

The Raiders took a 30-27 lead when Wathen drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5 minutes and 35 seconds to play and stayed in front until the final buzzer sounded in front of a packed house at The Monument Ice Arena.

Stevens struggled to find open looks early in the game, but responded to Central’s defensive grit with Wathen’s late game heroics. The junior guard finished with a game high 17 points and nailed a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead Stevens to a 40-34 win over its crosstown rival Thursday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the Class AA State Tournament.

“We worked on those kick outs in practice and I was just feeling it,” Wathen said. “Then they just fell and I’m thankful for that.”

The Raiders shot 23.8% from the field on 9 of 20 shooting in the first half. But they found a way to manufacture scoring in the final period and outscored the Cobblers 18-11 when it mattered most.

“She has worked her tail off all year long and it was great to see her knock them down,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “What do you say? She was open, was feeling it at the beginning of the game, got in a rhythm and she knocked them in.”

Stevens standout Jayda McNabb struggled to get open looks in the game and finished with one point on a free throw with 20 seconds to play.

Before the game, Central head coach Allan Bertram said stopping McNabb and competing on the glass were two big keys for his team, but 24 turnovers haunted the Cobblers in the end.

“We had way too many turnovers and if you do that you can’t expect to win in the state tournament,” Bertram said. “As close as it was, we didn't do everything we needed to tonight, but we played our butts off on defense and gave ourselves a chance.”

Central competed on the glass despite being undersized and finished minus five in rebound margin. The Cobblers finished with 41.2% from the field on 14 of 34 shooting. Sadie Glade led the way with 11 points.

“It was a really exciting game that came down to us just making a few shots,” Dannenbring said. “Both teams played outstanding defense and I give Central credit for taking away a lot of our offense and battling on the glass. We just made a few extra shots and that was the difference.”

Students from both Rapid City schools packed into their designated sections behind the basket for the back-and-forth battle between the schools.

“I thought the Rapid City community showed great support for these two gritty, hard-working teams,” Stevens athletic director Jared Vasquez said. “Everybody knew these four vs. five match up would be tight, so I thought the students did a great job supporting these kids and both fan sections were outstanding as well.”

The administrations at Central and Stevens offered plenty of incentive for students to attend the state tournament. If they attended the SoDak 16 games last week, the schools offered excused absences for half of the day to boost attendance for the first round match-up.

“It’s awesome to see that kind of crowd show up with school spirit to support these girls,” Central athletic director Jordan Bauer said. “It was a lot of fun and there wasn’t a seat left on either end, so hats off to all of the students and parents that showed up along with the general fans from the city.”

Central returns to action in the consolation bracket at noon Friday against No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington.

Stevens squares off with No. 8 Sioux Falls Jefferson at 6 p.m. in the semifinal Friday after the Cavaliers pulled off the upset of the season with a 47-43 win over Washington in the opening game of the tournament.

“They are young, athletic and they really play hard,” Dannenbring said. “We are going to have our hands full for sure and hopefully we play defense like we did today.”

