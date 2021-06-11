MacKinnon, Avs left frustrated by another early playoff exit

"Listen, I'm real proud of that group in there — proud of the season we've had," said Landeskog, whose team split eight head-to-head games with Vegas in the regular season. "Obviously, you're never going to be satisfied, you're never going to be happy, until you win that final game of the season. ... It stinks."

PEAK PERFORMANCE

The Avalanche finished atop the league four years after finishing last overall in the league. They're the first NHL team to go from the very bottom to first overall in four years or less since Boston in 1970-71, according to the team. The Bruins were last in the league in '66-67.

HOME SWEET HOME

Despite no fans until late in the season, Colorado finished 22-4-2 at home. That was tied with Pittsburgh for the most home wins in the league. Their .821 home points percentage was the highest since the team relocated to Denver.

MAC'S MASTERY

MacKinnon notched two assists in his 50th career playoff game Thursday. His 69 points (28 goals, 41 assists) are tied for the fifth-most by a player in his opening 50 career postseason games. He's in good company with names like Wayne Gretzky (104 points), Mario Lemieux (101), Jari Kurri (71) and Sakic (70) just ahead of him.