Main Street Square ice rink closing for the season after today

Predicted temperatures as high at 59 degrees this week and equipment issues led to Main Street Square’s decision to close its ice rink two weeks early.

Main Street Square announced Tuesday it is closing the ice rink for the 2021-22 season. The season ends Tuesday evening with Team Skate with the Rapid City Rush from 6 to 8 p.m.

Any gift certificate or skate passes purchased this season will be honored during the 2022-23 season, according to a news release.

“Every year during February as the days get longer and the temperatures rise, it gets harder to keep the ice frozen, and with the outlook for temperatures over the next week, we have decided to close the rink early, said Domico Rodriguez, Main Street Square president and CEO.

The 2021-22 season is the 11th for the ice rink, Rodriguez said.

“The big thing is because it is so warm, our equipment which is aging is having to work extra hard to keep the ice at 10 degree temperature. Basically, it is inefficient and extremely expensive so we have to do some updates to our equipment to ensure efficiency,” he said in an interview with the Journal.

“By the time we tried to make repairs and remake the ice, it would be too warm to remake the ice,” Rodriguez said.

Maintaining the ice was also hindered by a crazy winter, he said, in which temperatures swung from below zero to the 50s.

“It was a really busy winter (at the ice rink). We had days too cold to open and now it’s too hot for us to keep good ice,” Rodriguez said.

“It’s been too warm at night. We need it to be 10 degrees for ice to get really hard, but we’re not supposed to be under 25 degrees for the next 10 days,” he said.

He said equipment repairs will need to be made by this summer in order for Main Street Square to reopen the rink in November for the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Main Street Square is planning a fundraising campaign to help repair equipment and other infrastructure. Main Street Square is a nonprofit organization that is not funded by the city.

Rodriguez anticipates the fundraising campaign will begin later this spring to pay for the highest priority repairs and upgrades, including equipment for the ice rink.

