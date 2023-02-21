President Joe Biden has approved major disaster declarations for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe following severe winter weather that crippled the region in mid- to late-December.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to both tribes through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Federal funding is available to the tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Federal funding is also available for snow assistance for 48 hours either during or immediate to the incident period.

The funding will supplement tribal recovery efforts; further funding may be available in the future if requested by the tribe and quantified by damage assessments.

The Pine Ridge and Rosebud Reservations were crippled by extreme winter weather in December, with feet of snow falling and high winds creating drifts that reached over houses. Unable to get wood or propane, some households resorted to burning clothes and furniture to stay warm.

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out issued a state of emergency declaration on Dec. 17.

An Associated Press report shows a 12-year-old boy, Honor Beauvais, living in Two Strike died during the storm — one of six deaths on the Rosebud Reservation. Tribal leaders say Beauvais' death and the others could have been prevented if not for a series of systemic failures.

South Dakota's congressional delegation penned a letter to Biden in mid-January, backing up the tribe's requests for federal aid.