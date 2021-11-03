Makayla Dannelly has strong showing in BHSU's season-finale loss to Metro State

Black Hills State women's soccer dropped its final match of the season to Metro State 1-0 Wednesday afternoon in Denver.

The Yellow Jackets finish the 2021 season with a 3-11-1 overall record, and a 2-9-1 RMAC mark.

In a match that saw a strong offense from the Roadrunners, BHSU goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly had a strong day between the pipes as she hauled in 17 saves on 29 shots faced.

Emma Avery totaled two shots, both on goal, while Makayla Selensky and Samantha Turpen each had one shot.

The game opened with a heavy attack from Metro State, which finished the first half with a total of 16 shots. The Yellow Jackets defense had an answer to their pressure, however, keeping all 16 out of the net.

Avery put up shots on goal in the 14th and 32nd minutes, but BHSU failed to score. Dannelly's nine first-half saves sent the game into halftime tied at 0-0.

The defensive battle continued out of the break, and Dannelly continued to keep MSUD scoreless until the 79th minute when the Roadrunners finally found the net on their 27th shot of the game to move ahead 1-0, a score which held the rest of the way.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0