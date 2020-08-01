Making Musical Memories at the 80th Rally

One time I snuck in the back gate with the band Tesla. They happened to be returning some Victorys the company loaned them at the same time I was. I sauntered right by security with the guys like I was the newest member of the band. The Chip puts out a pretty mean spread for bands and crew so I helped myself to some free food and beverages like I was a rock star. Memories.

Which brings us to the million dollar question. Which band is going to create memories this year at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip? While just about every musical festival around has gotten nixed, The Chip has worked tirelessly to maintain its reputation as “The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling” by once again bringing rally-goers nine straight days of live music. Bands are missing performing live for their and fans are craving a good, live show. The Buffalo Chip is eager to bridge the gap between the two.