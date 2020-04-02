Mammoth Site halts tours until further notice

The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs announced that in support of social dstancing, they will no longer be open to the public or offering public tours until further notice.
The announcement said they will continue to monitor the situation and work with our local leaders in support of our community as updates and information become available.
The Annual Meeting that was scheduled for April 20, 2020 is also postponed until a later date and the Annual Fundraising event Murder Mystery that was set for April 24, 2020 is canceled.
Please visit our website or find us on Facebook for updates as information becomes available. We may also be reached at 605-745-6017.
