 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man, 30, identified as victim of fatal shooting at bar in downtown Rapid City

  • Updated
  • 0

Rapid City Police have identified the man who was killed Sunday morning in a bar in downtown Rapid City. Dallas Quick Bear, 30 of Rapid City, succumbed to his injuries after he was shot inside Teddy's Sports Bar in the 800 block of Main Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Detectives spent all day Monday interviewing witnesses and gathering videos that may include evidence of a murder at a downtown bar early Sunday morning. Unfortunately, no suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made.

"A lot of witnesses simply don't want to help with the investigation," Brendyn Medina, RCPD Community Relations Specialist, said Tuesday.

Medina said officers have collected hours of video from multiple sources inside and outside the bar. He said interviews with witnesses will continue Tuesday and officers will be watching the videos searching for evidence.

"This case is the number one priority for our investigations division," he said. "There have been a lot of challenges all the way around but investigators are working hard to determine who is responsible for the shooting."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get to know Queen Elizabeth's physician as the monarch battles COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News