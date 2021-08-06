 Skip to main content
Man, 74, dies in motorcycle crash near Sturgis
Man, 74, dies in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

A 74-year-old man died Friday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

The crash occurred Monday on Interstate-90 near Sturgis. The man was the driver of a 2007 Boss Hoss Motorcycle. His passenger, a 68-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the crash. 

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle made a lane change from the left lane to the right lane," the release states. "The Chevrolet struck a westbound 2007 Boss Hoss motorcycle, which was in the right lane. The motorcycle rolled and came to rest in the ditch."

The man and woman were wearing helmets.

The driver of the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse and two passengers were not hurt. 

The names of all five people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

A charge is pending against the driver of the Chevrolet Traverse. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

