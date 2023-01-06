Man accused in 14-year-old girl's hit-and-run death pleads not guilty

An almost completely full courtroom on the second floor of the Pennington County courthouse was thick with silent grief Friday afternoon for the arraignment of a local man accused of running over a 14-year-old girl on a Rapid City street in October before fleeing the scene, washing his truck and painting his rims, according to charges.

Jordan Hare, 27, pleaded not guilty after Judge Matt Brown informed him of his rights and the state read the charge of felony hit-and-run resulting in a death or injury. The charge is a class six felony with a maximum penalty of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine. He is also charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine.

According to witnesses at the scene, Nevaeh Brave Heart was alive after being hit, but she died in the intersection of North Lacrosse and East Van Buren streets by the time law enforcement arrived.

Hare was arrested four days after Brave Heart's death. Law enforcement spent hundreds of man-hours looking for the driver of the truck they suspected hit Brave Heart. Her family and the community mourned her at a vigil in October following Hare's arrest.

Hare walked into the courtroom Friday surrounded by about half a dozen family members and his private attorney. The young man avoided eye contact with the over 20 people in the courtroom wearing T-shirts and sweatshirt's in Brave Heart's memory. Four officers watched over the courtroom.

As the prosecutor read the charge as "hit-and-run resulting in an injury" Brave Heart's supporters expressed frustration that her death was not mentioned. However, South Dakota law does not make a distinction between hit-and-runs resulting in an injury versus a death. The charge is the same, as is the potential sentence.

Brave Heart's family, however, is angry about the charges and angry at Hare and his family. The silence broke as Brave Heart's supporters left the courtroom following the arraignment. Several yelled "Murderer!" before Hare was escorted out of the courtroom through a back channel by transport officers.

"I hope they all feel what we feel today," Brave Heart's aunt, Leann Iron Hawk, told the Journal about Hare's family on Friday outside the courthouse.

Hare has been out on bail since Oct. 19, the day after his arrest. He posted bail the same afternoon Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus set it at $10,000 cash at his initial appearance, an amount Brave Heart's family says was too low.

"She's no longer here, but why does he get to walk free?" Iron Hawk said.

Another one of Brave Heart's aunt's, Sarah Brave Heart, said the decisions came down to race.

"If we had money and a lawyer, I guarantee that would probably be a different outcome. I wish things weren't this way," she said. "Not one of them people in there have remorse for a 14-year-old girl that's not here. None of them."

A victims advocate told Brave Heart's mother and grandmother outside the courthouse that there's a possibility the state could increase the charges against Hare.

However, Interim Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel said the charges will remain as-is.

"I can say that this is the crime whose legal elements are met by these tragic facts," Roetzel said.

Hare is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 in courtroom C3 before Judge Matt Brown. Brown usually holds hearings in C3, but he moved the Friday hearing to a larger courtroom in anticipation of the public's interest in the case.