A 35-year-old man appeared in federal court in Rapid City on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Pine Ridge for 20 months, as well as possessing child pornography and enticing a minor to send him child pornography.

Rowland Coomes appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman on a Feb. 28 indictment accusing him of sexually abusing a minor who was between 12- and 16-years-old from March 7, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022. The indictment also charges him with enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography specifically on Nov. 7, 2021.

Court records show Coomes entered not guilty pleas on the charges. He's held at the Pennington County Jail where he was booked on March 30 on a federal hold.

Wollmann signed an order on Wednesday to keep Coomes in custody until he appears before her at 1:40 p.m. on April 12 for a detention hearing to determine if he'll remain in custody pending trial.

If convicted, Coomes would face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life for the enticement charge, up to 10 years for the child pornography charge and up to 15 years for the sexual abuse charge.