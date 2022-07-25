Man accused of shooting at construction workers pleads not guilty

A Rapid City man accused of shooting at construction workers southwest of Rapid City asked the judge during his arraignment Thursday if he could receive seven jury trials for each aggravated assault charge against him.

Pennington County Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle said Carl Relf, 53, would have to ask his lawyer about his options, but defendants typically receive one trial for each indictment. She also reminded Relf that she asked him if he had any questions about his rights.

Relf then asked if he would be able to tell the jury about “them threatening me with a branding iron.”

A grand jury charged Relf on June 16 with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class three felony, for pointing and firing a handgun at construction workers along State Highway 79 south of Rapid City. Relf pleaded not guilty.

Matthew Stephens, Relf’s defense attorney, said he has known Relf for over 30 years and is confident Relf would keep in touch with him if he was allowed out on bond. The state argued that Relf is a danger to the public. Wipf Pfeifle set Relf’s bond at $100,000 cash.

If convicted of the charges, Relf could face up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count. If the state is able to prove Relf has three or more prior felonies, the maximum penalty for each count would increase to 50 years and a $50,000 fine.

The state referenced a felony failure to appear conviction from 2016, a receiving a stolen vehicle conviction from 2015 and a felony DUI from 2008.

The law enforcement report regarding the incident is sealed, but the Pennington County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release following the shooting that sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at construction workers at 1:30 p.m. in June in the area of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road south of Rapid City. South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers converged on the area.

No one was injured in the incident. Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said a construction worker followed Relf after the incident, and then law enforcement located him. Duhamel said there was no indication Relf knew the construction workers.

Relf is currently in custody at the Pennington County Jail. A status hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.