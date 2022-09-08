Man accused of shooting at construction workers to have jury trial

A Rapid City man accused of shooting at construction workers southwest of Rapid City will have a two-day trial in November, a Pennington County judge determined Thursday.

Carl Relf, 53, of Rapid City, will appear in court on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 before Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle for a jury trial on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pointing and firing a handgun at construction workers in June along State Highway 79 south of Rapid City. Relf entered a not guilty plea July 21.

If convicted of the charges, Relf could face up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count. If the state is able to prove Relf has three or more prior felonies, the maximum penalty for each count would increase to 50 years and a $50,000 fine.

The state referenced a felony failure to appear conviction from 2016, a receiving a stolen vehicle conviction from 2015 and a felony DUI from 2008.

The law enforcement report regarding the incident is sealed, but the Pennington County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release following the shooting that sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at construction workers at 1:30 p.m. June 6 in the area of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road south of Rapid City. South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers converged on the area.

No one was injured in the incident. Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said a construction worker followed Relf after the incident, and then law enforcement located him. Duhamel said there was no indication Relf knew the construction workers.

Relf is currently in custody at the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.