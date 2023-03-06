An employee of Hart Ranch testified in court Monday that a Rapid City man accused of shooting at construction workers complained to him about road construction and people driving too fast on Spring Creek Road before firing a gun.

Carl Relf, 53, appeared in Pennington County court Monday for the first day of his trial. He faces seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in June 2022. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on July 21.

If convicted, Relf could face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count. If the state also proves that Relf has three prior felonies, the maximum penalty will increase to 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each count.

At a September 2022 hearing, the state referenced that Relf has a failure to appear conviction from 2016, a receiving a stolen vehicle conviction from 2015 and a felony DUI from 2008.

The employee of Hart Ranch, located near the shooting site, said he spoke with Relf at the camping resort’s gas station and he seemed “agitated” that he had to present identification at the gate. Relf allegedly complained about the construction going on at the intersection of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road. He also told the man about people driving "too fast" on Spring Creek Road.

In the state’s opening statement on Monday afternoon, Deputy Pennington County State’s Attorney Aaron Hellbusch, said the seven victims — one who was four-months pregnant at the time — will testify to what happened.

Hellbusch said the first victim will testify that, as he was pulling out of Hart Ranch, Relf asked if he had a body in his vehicle. He told Relf that he didn’t, and he just had a sleeping bag. Both Relf and the man drove away, but Relf allegedly started chasing him in his vehicle before getting out and shooting at him.

The man, terrified, drove back to the police station in Rapid City without stopping, the prosecutor alleged. Relf reportedly went to the construction site at the intersection of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road on June 6, 2022.

The prosecutor said witnesses will testify when Relf arrived at the construction site, two workers sitting in a truck would hear him say “you guys,” before allegedly pointing a gun at them and then walking away.

Hellbusch said the two men fled in their vehicle to the “staging area” of the construction site to warn the other workers, Hellbusch told the 10-women, four-man jury.

Relf allegedly followed the men to site after firing the gun again. Hellbusch said witnesses will testify that one man hid behind a vehicle to avoid the gunshot. Hellbusch said a woman will also testify that she crouched down inside a vehicle as far as a woman who is four-months pregnant can.

Hellbusch said another one of the victims will testify that he saw Relf drive by the site earlier in the day and yell that someone had a body in their vehicle.

“None of them knew the defendant,” Hellbusch said.

The owner of the construction company reportedly followed Relf before he was arrested. Hellbusch said law enforcement will testify that when they arrested Relf, he was intoxicated and had an open container of alcohol, a black handgun and a spent shell casing. Hellbusch also said that Relf’s DNA was reportedly found on the gun.

This is not Relf’s first run-in with the law. Journal archives show Relf barricaded himself in a camper when Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies tried to arrest him on multiple warrants for failure to comply, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

The incident was a week after police used a taser on Relf when they found him in the driver’s seat of a stolen pickup with numerous beer cans and he refused to obey officer commands.

Relf’s trial is set to resume on Tuesday, if inclement weather does not effect the court's schedule.