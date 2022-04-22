Man arrested for possessing a firearm on school grounds

A Box Elder man was arrested in Rapid City last month after he reportedly had a gun on Central High School's property.

Rapid City police arrested Ethan Jacobson, 20, of Box Elder on March 31 in the Central High School parking lot for possessing a firearm on school grounds, underage consumption and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.

Assistant Police Chief Scott Sitts said Jacobson arrived at Central High School at approximately 3:45 p.m. on March 31 to visit with former teachers. School had already been released for the day, and the doors were locked.

Jacobson was informed the teachers had left for the day and was asked to leave by school staff. Jacobson initially refused to leave and eventually returned to his vehicle, Sitts said.

The police report states Jacobson sat in his vehicle for a short time before emerging with a backpack and he began to walk away. When police arrived, officers said Jacobson appeared to be intoxicated.

Jacobson consented to a search of the backpack, which revealed an open bottle of alcohol and a loaded handgun, Sitts said. He was then arrested by officers.

"It should be noted Mr. Jacobson did not attempt to bring the firearm inside of the school, and upon further investigation, there was no evidence that Jacobson's intentions were to carry the firearm inside of the school," Sitts said.

There was a second person in the Jacobson's vehicle who was not intoxicated and was not charged with a crime. Because police could not determine who drove the vehicle to the school, they did not pursue a driving under the influence investigation, Sitts said.

Jacobson paid a $300 cash bond on April 12. His initial appearance is set for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

