A Pine Ridge man charged with murder for allegedly killing a man in the Memorial Park pond on July 4, 2022 is mentally incompetent and unable to understand the charges against him — at least for the time being — according to a Pennington County Court order.

Walter Mousseau Jr., 28, was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of 43-year-old Sheldon Glenn, who he allegedly drowned at the popular Rapid City park while people gathered a short distance away for an Independence Day concert at the bandshell.

After a competency hearing held on March 28, Circuit Court Judge Heidi Linngren signed an order on April 12 to send Mousseau to the Human Services Center, a state hospital in Yankton, for up to four months.

The hospital is tasked with determining if Mousseau could become competent enough to stand trial in the foreseeable future. The hospital could also recommend Mousseau be placed at a different facility if appropriate.

If the hospital determines Mousseau is mentally competent to proceed, he'll be transported back to the Pennington County Jail for further court appearances in the case.

Mousseau has been held in the Pennington County Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond since July 4, 2022. He was indicted on July 13, 2022, but has not been arraigned due to his inability to understand the charges he faces.

Mousseau's attorney, Elizabeth Regalado, filed a motion in September 2022 requesting the mental evaluation. The evaluation report was filed on March 28 and sealed to the public.