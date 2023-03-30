After he died two weeks ago, the government dropped all charges against a man accused of helping his son beat an 18-year-old to death in Wounded Knee last summer.

Eugene Acorn High Hawk, 59, died on March 12 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, according to his obituary. He was in custody at the time of his death, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rapid City confirmed on Friday. His cause of death is not listed.

High Hawk and his son, Spencer High Hawk, 25, were both indicted on July 6, 2022 for first-degree murder in the death of Dominick Jealous of Him, 18, of Wounded Knee in June 2022.

Jealous of Him's family found him severely beaten under a pile of sticks and brush in Wounded Knee Creek, not far from where he lived with his family, including his girlfriend and their one-year-old daughter.

High Hawk faced additional charges for assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly hitting a minor with a baseball bat. Those charges and the first-degree murder charge were all dropped officially on Tuesday when U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken signed an order of dismissal.

High Hawk's death also answered the question of whether the court would sever he and his son's case and try them separately. High Hawk's and Spencer High Hawk's defense attorneys had filed motions asking they have separate trials. The court had not made a decision when the elder High Hawk died.

Spencer High Hawk's case is still pending.

He and his father were both held at the Pennington County Jail on a federal hold, but Spencer High Hawk is no longer listed on the jail roster. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending trial. No hearings are currently scheduled in his case.