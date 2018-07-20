At first, Jonathan Deuter thought someone was playing a trick on him, because everyone knows there are no bears in the Black Hills.
Or are there?
Scanning through an abundance of images of deer, turkeys, coyotes and the occasional mountain lion captured by his trail camera placed in the Rochford area, Deuter was stunned to come across three frames of a young black bear, ambling peaceably away from the camera on a grassy trail among pine trees.
He said the images of the bear were automatically snapped by the motion-sensing camera during the afternoon of July 5. Deuter hesitated to reveal the exact location for fear of drawing sightseers to the area.
Deuter, of Black Hawk, keeps his trail cameras going for hunting during archery deer season and for year-round photos to feed his interest in wildlife art.
He said he normally checks the cameras every couple of weeks, but — because of a particularly busy summer — including a trip outside of the country, he hadn’t checked this particular camera since late April.
The bear photos made him leap out of his chair. “My first thought was someone was playing a joke on me,” Deuter said. “I jumped up and called my dad (former SD Highway Patrol officer Terry Deuter) and sent the photos to him."
Deuter, himself a former Highway Patrol officer, delivered copies of the photo to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks.
John Kanta, GF&P regional wildlife manager, said bear sightings in the Black Hills aren’t all that rare, with one or two encounters every year.
Most of the sightings are of bears likely passing through the area in search of food. There is no evidence of bear cubs or an established den in the Hills, Kanta said.
“To date, we’ve never documented any breeding activity or a female with cubs, for that matter,” he said. “All we’ve documented is the occasional bear that wanders through.”
The nearest documented bear populations, Kanta said are in the Wyoming Big Horn Mountains.
There have also been unverified reports of sows with cubs in the Bear Lodge Mountains in Crook County, Wyo., which is part of the Black Hills National Forest.
Kanta said GF&P officers will ask Deuter to take them to the site to verify the photo, which appears to be of a healthy young male.
“We like to do that just so we know it was taken here,” Kanta said of the photo. “Certainly it looks like it and we’ve got no reason not to believe him.”
Bears are native to the Black Hills, but the last recorded killing of a bear dates back to the early 1960s, ironically in the Rochford area where Deuter’s bear was photographed.
Kanta believes bears will eventually make their way back to the Black Hills.
“It all depends on what the states west of of us do for management,” Kanta said. “if they increase harvest and open seasons more liberally, I don’t think we’ll see the bears come as fast.
“If things go on the course they’re going, it seems like down the road we’ll have bears back in the Black Hills and dealing with all the things that come with bears,” he said.
Anyone seeing signs of bear activity, such as tracks, or an actual bear, is asked to call the GF&P immediately, Kanta said.
“We do want to document them,” he said. “Of course if there’s a conflict we’ll look into that as well and determine if there’s any public safety issue.”